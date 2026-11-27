Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is a game-time decision for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group B finale against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ball was listed as questionable on the eve of the game after sustaining a nasty ankle injury late in Wednesday’s 113–106 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The former All-Star guard had to be helped off the court with 2:29 remaining after landing on Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein’s foot. Initially, the injury appeared serious enough to sideline Ball for an extended period, with head coach Chris Finch admitting it “looked pretty bad” from the bench.

“However, all signs suggest Ball avoided serious injury, as the Timberwolves listed him as questionable — rather than doubtful or out — less than 48 hours later.

LaMelo Ball Injury Update

Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski wasn’t surprised to see Minnesota list Ball as questionable, having noticed the guard in good spirits after Wednesday’s game.

“LaMelo Ball listed as questionable with the ankle, tracks with what I saw last night,” he reported via X. “He just did not seem too concerned by it.”

In the immediate aftermath, Krawczynski noted that judging by Ball’s mood in the locker room, the guard appeared to have avoided a serious setback.

“LaMelo Ball was in very good spirits after the game, laughing and joking with teammates in the locker room,” Krawczynski reported on Wednesday night.

“There is no immediate word on his ankle injury, but judging by the mood, he seems to have avoided a major one.”

NBA Cup: Timberwolves vs Grizzlies

Ball’s potential return is a major boost for the Timberwolves as they look to extend their winning streak to four games against Memphis. The matchup marks their second meeting in less than a week, following Minnesota’s 104-95 victory last Saturday.

This time, though, the stakes are much higher as Minnesota (3-0) and Memphis (2-1) compete for the NBA Cup West Group B title, with the winner advancing to the knockout rounds.

On the eve of the game, Chris Finch said his team will find a way to win even if Ball sits out, much like how they’ve pushed through Anthony Edwards’ injury.

“We’re going to have to figure out who we put in the starting lineup, activate our two-ways at this point, and try to soldier on and figure out how to tweak things here,” Finch said, via CBS Sports.

“Right now, I don’t have any answers for you,” he added.

If LaMelo Ball is ruled out, Minnesota will likely start either Terrence Shannon Jr. or Bones Hyland alongside Ayo Dosunmu in the backcourt.