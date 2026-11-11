Minnesota Timberwolves Add Decorated Center in Latest Signing

The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking a chance on one of college basketball’s most accomplished big men, adding another developmental option to their frontcourt.

Minnesota has agreed to a two-way contract with Johni Broome, the former Auburn standout selected 35th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2025 NBA draft, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Broome, 24, was the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American during his final college season.

The agreement gives the 6-foot-10 forward-center another opportunity to establish himself in the NBA after bouncing between organizations since entering the league.

For Minnesota, the signing adds a productive rebounder and interior defender without requiring a standard roster spot.

Timberwolves Add Johni Broome After Brief NBA Stint

Broome arrived in the NBA with an impressive résumé after helping Auburn reach the 2025 Final Four.

He averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks during his senior season.

He also earned national player of the year honors from The Sporting News.

Philadelphia selected Broome early in the second round, hoping his rebounding, interior scoring and defensive instincts would translate to the professional level.

However, consistent opportunities proved difficult to find.

Broome appeared in 11 regular-season games during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in five minutes per appearance.

His production was considerably better in the G League.

Broome averaged 19.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across eight appearances with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Those numbers offered a glimpse of the skill set that made him one of the nation’s most productive college big men.

Philadelphia traded Broome to the Los Angeles Clippers in July before Los Angeles waived him in September.

He subsequently joined the Milwaukee Bucks for training camp but failed to secure a regular-season roster spot.

Now, Minnesota is giving him another opportunity through a two-way agreement.

Johni Broome Adds Depth Behind Rudy Gobert, Joan Beringer

The signing provides additional competition in a Minnesota frontcourt that already features Rudy Gobert and promising young center Joan Beringer.

Beringer recently suffered a nasal fracture during Friday’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, the injury did not prevent him from returning for Minnesota’s next game.

The second-year center played nearly 16 minutes against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, contributing four points, three rebounds and a block in the Timberwolves’ 115-100 victory.

He shot 2-of-3 from the field and finished with a plus-12 rating.

His quick return suggests Minnesota does not need to rush Broome into the rotation because of Beringer’s injury.

Instead, Broome gives coach Chris Finch another developmental option with a proven track record of rebounding and protecting the rim.

The Timberwolves can use the G League to evaluate his progress while maintaining their existing frontcourt rotation.

Broome’s offensive versatility also offers some intrigue, although his limited NBA experience leaves plenty of questions about his ability to contribute consistently.

Minnesota has remained competitive despite losing Anthony Edwards to a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery.

With Edwards sidelined, maintaining depth throughout the roster has become increasingly important.

Broome is unlikely to immediately command significant NBA minutes.

However, his college accomplishments and encouraging G League production make him an intriguing addition for a team looking beyond its established rotation.

For Broome, the opportunity is straightforward: prove that his impressive college career can translate into a lasting NBA role.