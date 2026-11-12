Timberwolves Find Positive in Anthony Edwards Injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves certainly would prefer to have Anthony Edwards on the court.

Edwards is one of the NBA’s rising superstars, and Minnesota built this season’s roster with the idea of Edwards being its leader.

An injury, though, has kept Edwards off the floor in recent games, and the Timberwolves have had to adjust.

There’s good news, though: These Timberwolves have figured it out. In the long run, that could be a huge deal.

Timberwolves Without Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves have played seven games without Edwards. They’ve won five.

It’s a chance for the rest of the roster to figure out how to gel together. Inserting a superstar like Edwards back into the mix at some point will only make them better.

ESPN’s Ben Golliver wrote about this on Thursday, saying this:

“Keep biding time until Anthony Edwards’ return. Minnesota should be thrilled with how it has played since its franchise guard underwent knee surgery after playing just four games to start the season. The Timberwolves are 5-2 without Edwards and boast the NBA’s top-ranked defense. The schedule will get tougher, but they have held up well in the face of a potentially season-altering injury. (LaMelo) Ball continues to assimilate well to his new surroundings after an offseason trade, and fellow newcomer Jonathan Kuminga has made a good first impression after so-so stops with the Warriors and Hawks. Meanwhile, (Ayo) Dosunmu has been excellent as Edwards’ stand-in replacement.”

This is a Timberwolves team with a lot of talent, even without Edwards. The rest of their key pieces are getting the chance to prove that right now.

When is Anthony Edwards Coming Back?

Anthony Edwards should be back by early in the 2027 calendar year.

“With Edwards projected to return as soon as late December or early January, Minnesota should have plenty of time to evaluate its full roster before the Feb. 11 trade deadline,” Golliver wrote on Thursday.

In the meantime, the Timberwolves have a pretty solid chance to keep winning, because they’re a strong team without Edwards.

With Edwards? They’ll have a chance to be one of the best in the NBA.