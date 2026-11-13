Zion Williamson Trade Value Gets Blunt NBA Assessment

Zion Williamson has had injury problems since he got to the NBA. He has missed more games than he has played. When he is healthy and plays, he looks like one of the best players in the league. That’s the problem, though: he can’t stay healthy, and the best ability is availability. According to NBACentral Tim MacMahon said, “I was texting with an executive about a potential Zion market. He said, ‘Can you trade Zion? Sure. Can you get a big return for him? No way.”

Zion Williamson: Has His Trade Value Dropped

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots against Brook Lopez #11 of the LA Clippers and Rui Hachimura #28 during the first half at Intuit Dome on November 08, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The reason that executives believe his value has gone down is most likely due to injuries. If a team trades for him and he gets injured, then they lost the trade, and that could be the end of their season. He looks dominant when he does play. The lowest points per game that he’s ever averaged was last season at 21 points per game; that includes his rookie year too.

So far this season, he has been healthy. Williamson has appeared in 11 of the Pelicans‘ 12 games, which is a good sign. He is averaging 21.7 points and shooting 62.2% from the field. With stats like these, it would seem as though his value should be high. However, he hasn’t proven that he can stay healthy for a full season yet, so a lot of teams may be concerned about making a trade for the Pelicans star player.

Should a Team Take The Risk

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 06: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the first half of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center on November 06, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

A team shouldn’t give up their best players for Williamson if they’re already a title-contending team. Teams that are in the middle of the pack may want to take that risk, though. Williamson, if he can stay healthy, can elevate a team and help them become serious contenders. He is still a skilled player who puts a different type of pressure on the defense. He attacks the paint relentlessly and draws a bunch of fouls.

There are some teams that could actually use him. Teams that, if they got him, could move up in the seeding and become a threat. It’s clear that the Pelicans are trying to make some moves right now after their 4-8 start. People expected them to be a little better, and they have been struggling mightily. Changing around the roster may be a good thing for New Orleans and the players who go to New teams.