Veteran guard Dejounte Murray requesting a trade has put the New Orleans Pelicans in a tough situation. Only one NBA team has reached out to show any interest in acquiring Murray. New Orleans does not expect Murray to play for them after reports of things growing ugly between the two sides ahead of the trade request. The Phoenix Suns are the only team to reach out so far with no other teams interested.

NOLA’s Rod Walker reported the following update about Murray and the Pelicans:

“According to a source, the Pelicans have been in constant talks with the Phoenix Suns. Other than that, there haven’t been many other teams calling about Murray, who still has $32 million on his contract for next season. That same source also said the Pelicans aren’t going to be in a hurry to make a trade. That lines up with what Dumars said during the offseason when fans were concerned about the team’s lack of moves to improve a roster that needed improvement.”

New Orleans is expected to wait it out until closer towards the deadline, but this just hurts Murray’s value if he doesn’t play. Phoenix needs a point guard next to Devin Booker to warrant them making sense. No other teams are excited about Murray, but the Pelicans are hoping that injuries and other variables will get teams involved closer to the deadline.

Why Dejounte Murray Wants A Trade

The biggest reason reported for Murray’s anger with New Orleans is that they basically replaced him by drafting Jeremiah Fears. Tension has existed over the past two seasons with Murray coming back from injury and not having a set role.

A bigger variable is that Murray’s reputation has taken a hit in recent years, and he wants change to repair said reputation. The Atlanta Hawks trading for Murray saw that experiment failing enough for them to blow up the core.

The Pelicans traded for Murray next and barely got any value out of him. Murray has not been respected since his San Antonio Spurs days as a difference maker in the NBA. A new team is clearly needed for Murray to get more minutes and prove he can contribute to winning basketball.

Rich Paul’s Dream Move Remains Unlikely

Reports circulated that Murray’s agent Rich Paul hopes to see his client end up on the Miami Heat. Early struggles for Miami saw many pundits claiming they badly need a more experienced point guard to run the offense.

However, Davion Mitchell has stepped up since then and became one of the more trustworthy Heat players. Miami reportedly does not have interest in Murray and only hopes to add a point guard if they are more proven near All-Star level.

The Heat removes the best fit for any point guard hoping to switch teams. Phoenix makes sense as the next ideal option and they have been the team most excited about adding Murray. Unless something drastically changes, the Jalen Green for Murray swap may be the best trade on the table for both teams.