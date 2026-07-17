Knicks Urged to Use Final Veteran’s Minimum Spot on Free Agent Center

The New York Knicks have been fairly lucky this offseason to say they’re retaining most of their championship roster.

Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson are all returning on new deals, but unfortunately, New York’s center room is going to look a heck of a lot different.

Not only has the longest tenured Knick, Mitchell Robinson, moved on, but third-string center Ariel Hukporti is gone too, inking a one-year pact with the Philadelphia 76ers.

With both of New York’s reserve centers playing for different Eastern Conference foes, the Knicks need some more depth at the five.

Andre Drummond was a solid signing in free agency, but that still leaves New York with only two centers on the roster, including Karl-Anthony Towns.

Who can the Knicks find to fill the hole Hukporti left behind?

Knicks Given Center Nick Richards as FA Target

FanSided’s Mark Nilon believes the New York Knicks should look to veteran center Nick Richards as their final bench piece, considering his experience and ideal size.

“In many ways, Richards provides a similar archetype to that of the now departed Mitchell Robinson, as he’s a lanky 7-footer who leans into his innate abilities to set hard screens, pull down rebounds, defend the paint, and run the floor for lob finishes at the rim,” wrote Nilon.

“Should the Knicks still share this supposed interest in bringing on the soon-to-be seventh-year pro, and if they’re hell-bent on adding another center in free agency before the start of training camp, Richards may be both a realistic and ideal target to scoop up.”

Richards had a tough time distinguishing himself from the rest of the pack over the last few years with the Phoenix Suns, but after a midseason trade to the Chicago Bulls, he was able to find better footing with more usage.

In Chicago, Richards played roughly 22 minutes a game, averaging 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 stocks per game.

Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel named Richards as a potential Robinson replacement in late June, meaning there may already be some mutual interest between the veteran and New York.

Of course, Richards would have to be willing to play on the veteran’s minimum.

Nick Richards Would Have to Be Willing to Take a Discount

Now, at this point in free agency, Richards clearly isn’t seeing the kind of money he wants on the free agent market, and the New York Knicks certainly won’t be willing to offer him more than the veteran’s minimum.

In order to stay under the second apron, which owner James Dolan has made abundantly clear is a priority for his team, the Knicks would only be able to add Richards on the veteran’s minimum.

“There’s certain things in the NBA that you’d have to be suicidal to do. One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron,” Dolan told WFAN radio host Craig Carton.

If he’s willing to do that, then his fit in New York makes even more sense as the third center off the bench.