Knicks Still Eyeing Playoff-Tested Guard After Konchar, Eubanks Signings

The New York Knicks have been in contact with Gabe Vincent as training camp approaches, SNY’s Ian Begley reported, but their interest comes with an obvious roster problem.

New York already signed John Konchar to a one-year deal after Miami had also shown interest in the veteran wing. If Konchar makes the regular-season roster, the Knicks would have 14 standard contracts filled, leaving just one open spot on the 15-man roster.

And right now, that final opening appears more likely to go to a center than another guard.

According to Begley, the Knicks have also been in touch with big men Duop Reath and James Wiseman as they continue looking for frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. That makes Vincent’s path to New York far less straightforward than the initial interest might suggest.

Gabe Vincent Would Add Another Proven Guard

Vincent, 30, would bring postseason experience and another ballhandler to a Knicks team already loaded with guards.

He spent four seasons with Miami and became one of Erik Spoelstra’s most trusted players during the Heat’s 2023 Finals run, starting 22 playoff games and averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists.

That résumé fits the profile New York has targeted around its championship core: experienced, playoff-tested veterans who can survive high-pressure minutes without needing a featured role.

But the Knicks already have Jalen Brunson, Jose Alvarado, Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek and now Konchar in the backcourt mix.

That is why Vincent’s fit is more complicated.

Knicks Appear More Focused on Center Depth

New York’s greater roster need is behind Towns and Drummond.

The Knicks have already added Drew Eubanks and Liam Robbins on training camp deals. Robbins is a candidate for one of the club’s three two-way slots, while Eubanks will compete for a standard roster spot.

Begley’s report that New York has also contacted Reath and Wiseman only reinforces the idea that the front office wants another playable big before the season begins.

If Konchar survives camp, that could leave Vincent on the outside.

The most logical use of the Knicks’ 15th standard spot would be on a third center, giving coach Mike Brown another option behind Towns and Drummond over an 82-game season.

A Trade Could Change the Math

Vincent’s chances are not dead.

They may simply depend on the roster changing first.

If the Knicks make a trade that opens another standard roster spot, Vincent could become a more realistic target. New York has several movable young and mid-tier contracts, and the front office has continued to explore ways to balance a guard-heavy roster with its need for additional size.

Until that happens, however, Vincent looks more like a contingency option than an obvious signing.

That also gives Miami a clearer path to a reunion.

The Heat have a greater immediate need for another ballhandler after losing Tyler Herro in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and Norman Powell to Chicago. Vincent would walk into a roster with a more obvious role than he would have in New York.

The Knicks’ interest is real.

But unless Konchar fails to stick or a trade creates another opening, New York’s final roster decision may come down to something simpler:

another guard, or the third center the defending champions still appear to need.