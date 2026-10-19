Knicks Get Major Josh Hart Injury Update Before 76ers Ring Night Clash

The New York Knicks appear ready to begin their NBA championship defense at full strength.

One day before their highly anticipated ring ceremony at Madison Square Garden, Knicks coach Mike Brown delivered an encouraging injury update, with Josh Hart apparently overcoming the ankle soreness that kept him out of the team’s preseason finale.

Brown said Monday that every player was healthy and nobody was held out of any portion of practice, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

The news comes after Hart missed Thursday’s 122-120 preseason victory over the Toronto Raptors, raising concerns about whether the veteran guard-forward would be available for Tuesday’s season opener against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown’s update suggests New York could have its entire roster available for one of the most anticipated opening nights in franchise history.

Mike Brown Delivers Encouraging Josh Hart Injury Update

Hart had been the Knicks’ most notable injury concern entering the regular season.

The 31-year-old was held out of New York’s final preseason game because of right ankle soreness, although Brown initially expressed optimism that the issue would not affect his opening-night availability.

Hart offered a less definitive response Sunday.

Asked what caused his ankle discomfort, he jokingly blamed “old age,” according to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III.

When asked if he would play against Philadelphia, Hart replied, “We’ll see in two days.”

His comments left some uncertainty about whether New York would have one of its most versatile players available for the season opener.

Monday’s practice provided a more reassuring indication.

With nobody held out of any portion of the session, Hart appears to be on track to play, although the Knicks have not formally announced their opening-night lineup or issued a final injury designation.

Hart’s availability matters beyond his individual production.

The veteran provides rebounding, perimeter defense and secondary playmaking alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

His willingness to handle the less glamorous responsibilities helped establish the identity of the Knicks team that captured its first championship since 1973.

Against a Philadelphia lineup featuring James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, his versatility could prove particularly valuable.

NYK Prepare for Championship Ring Night Against 76ers

Tuesday’s opener will be more than the beginning of another season.

The Knicks will receive their championship rings and raise their first NBA title banner in 53 years after completing their historic championship run in June.

The celebration, however, will be followed by an immediate test against a Philadelphia team widely expected to challenge New York in the Eastern Conference.

Brown has emphasized the importance of moving beyond last season’s accomplishment and establishing the habits necessary to compete for another championship.

Having a healthy roster would be an encouraging start.

The Knicks also finalized their opening-night roster over the weekend, retaining former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman while waiving veteran Bruce Brown.

New York will begin the season with 14 players, maintaining additional financial flexibility beneath the NBA’s second salary-cap apron.

With the roster settled and Hart apparently past his ankle scare, the Knicks can turn their attention entirely to Philadelphia.

Brown’s latest injury update gives the defending champions reason to believe they can begin their title defense without an immediate health concern.