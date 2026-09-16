Knicks Add Former Lottery Pick After Konchar, Brown Signings

The New York Knicks are turning the back end of their roster into a competition rather than a formality.

New York has signed Ochai Agbaji to an Exhibit 9 contract, adding another veteran wing to a group that already includes John Konchar and Bruce Brown. The move gives the defending champions three distinct perimeter options competing for limited roster space as training camp approaches.

Agbaji, 26, was the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NBA draft and has spent four seasons in the league. At 6-foot-5, he brings athleticism, defensive versatility and a low-usage offensive profile that fits the kind of role available behind New York’s established core.

The signing also helps clarify how the Knicks are structuring camp.

There is a wing battle on one side. There is a center battle on the other.

Agbaji Joins Konchar, Brown in Wing Competition

Agbaji’s most direct competition is not with New York’s centers. It is with Konchar and Brown.

Konchar gives the Knicks a connective wing who rebounds, defends and keeps the ball moving. Brown offers championship experience, secondary ballhandling and the ability to guard multiple positions.

Agbaji brings a different kind of appeal.

He is younger than both, more explosive in transition and capable of playing as a traditional 3-and-D wing when his outside shot is falling.

That makes the evaluation fairly simple.

The Knicks do not need any of the three to become a featured scorer. They need a dependable reserve who can defend, play without the ball and stay functional next to Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart.

Agbaji’s path to the roster will depend on whether he can prove he does those things more consistently than the other veterans in his group.

Wiseman, Eubanks Audition for No. 3 Center Job

The frontcourt competition is taking shape just as clearly.

New York has also added James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks, giving the Knicks two experienced candidates for the No. 3 center spot behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, offers size, athleticism and upside. Eubanks brings a more established reserve-center résumé and a clearer history of handling physical interior minutes.

Liam Robbins, meanwhile, appears more suited to a developmental track and could remain in the mix for a two-way deal rather than a standard roster spot.

That creates two very different camp auditions.

Agbaji, Konchar and Brown are competing for wing depth.

Wiseman and Eubanks are competing to become the third center.

Knicks Creating Competition Instead of Handing Out Spots

That approach makes sense for a team with championship expectations.

New York already knows who will carry the rotation. The question now is which reserves can complement that group without creating weaknesses.

Agbaji’s signing gives the Knicks another option without forcing an early commitment.

If Konchar and Brown outperform him, New York can move on.

If Agbaji’s defense, athleticism and shooting translate immediately, he could force his way into the conversation.

The Knicks are not asking him to reinvent his game.

They are asking him to win a job.

And with Konchar and Brown standing in the same line, there will be no shortage of competition.