Knicks Urged to Add Six-Time All-Star to Fill Veteran Minimum Slot

The New York Knicks are going to try to do everything in their power to become the first repeat NBA champion since the Golden State Warriors in 2018 heading into next season.

Well, almost everything.

Owner James Dolan made it clear before the start of free agency that the team would not go into the second apron, despite fans wanting to run back the same core from the 2025-26 season.

So far, the Knicks have been able to retain a few key contributors. Mohamed Diawara returned in restricted free agency, and Landry Shamet and Jose Alvarado were brought back on new deals.

Unfortunately, the second apron mandate ended up costing the Knicks long-time center, Mitchell Robinson.

Who else will the Knicks be able to add this summer, despite the financial bind?

Knicks Named Landing Spot for DeMar DeRozan

Under their current cap stipulations, the New York Knicks only have room for two veteran minimum players, and DeMar DeRozan could be exactly what they’re looking for on their second unit.

Sports Illustrated’s Steven Simineri pitched the idea, particularly if the Sacramento Kings stretch and waive the veteran forward’s contract.

“DeRozan’s market will depend on whether he is willing to sign for the minimum, and he might be open to that if it means joining a contender. The Knicks have roughly $6.2 million left under the second apron, enough for two minimum deals with some change to spare. One of those spots seems penciled in for another big, and another ticketed for a possible reunion with Jordan Clarkson,” wrote Simineri.

“The Knicks don’t need much, but they could use another ball handler, as there’s not much creation off the bench. Clarkson’s rebirth as a gritty defender and rebounding menace was fun. But we can all agree that 6-foot-6 DeRozan would be an upgrade, especially considering it would cost peanuts.”

Of course, it would be possible for the Knicks to add both DeRozan and reigning champion Jordan Clarkson if both players are willing to take a veteran’s minimum contract.

But the Knicks may not want to add two offensive-centric players with their final two spots.

Even after signing Andre Drummond, a third center makes more sense for New York.

Will DeMar DeRozan Hit the Free Agent Market?

Of course, all of this is moot for the New York Knicks if DeRozan is unable to hit the open market, and that depends on what the Sacramento Kings decide to do with the 36-year-old forward.

Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko reported that Sacramento is leaning towards waiving the six-time All-Star, allowing him to test free agency.

“Kings wing DeMar DeRozan, who is owed $25 million for the upcoming season — with only $10 million guaranteed — is hoping to accelerate his exit, either by being waived and testing the open market or being traded sooner rather than later, sources say” Iko revealed.

“The 37-year-old is expecting to be waived and stretched by the franchise, a similar sentiment shared by rival executives, sources say.”

A trade would absolutely not be feasible for the Knicks. They can’t afford to fit his $25 million salary on their books.

If he’s a free agent, though, and willing to take the veteran’s minimum on his next deal? Then a pairing with New York would absolutely make sense.