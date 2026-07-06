Knicks Got Incredible Value on ‘Sneaky-Good’ Free Agent Signing

Coming into the summer, the New York Knicks were doing their best to maintain their championship roster, but James Dolan’s second apron mandate put a bit of a damper on those hopes.

Yes, longtime center Mitchell Robinson ended up leaving in free agency, but other than him, the Knicks were able to retain several other key pieces, particularly in the backcourt.

Restricted free agent Mohamed Diawara is back on a three-year deal, similar to the one Deuce McBride signed years ago in the wake of the OG Anunoby trade.

Reserve point guard Jose Alvarado opted out of his deal and inked a new contract with his hometown team.

But arguably the best value the Knicks got on the open market was when they re-signed sharpshooter Landry Shamet, who turned out to be an integral member of New York’s dominant run throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Landry Shamet Tabbed ‘Sneaky-Good’ Signing

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley compiled a list of the 10 most “sneaky-good” free agent signings of the NBA offseason so far, and the New York Knicks’ re-signing of Shamet came in at No. 7.

“His three-point shooting sits right on the intersection of really good and totally great: 39.2 percent this past season (47.5 in the playoffs!), 38.6 percent for his career. Nothing really special pops in his skill set, but he is a serviceable defender, a savvy off-ball mover and a capable connective passer,” wrote Buckley.

“The overall package adds up to more than a $6 million player, but the ‘Bockers can offer continuity and another shot at contention, not to mention security after those previous short-term pacts. It’s a good deal for Shamet, but it’s a great one for New York.”

Entering free agency, there was legitimate concern that Shamet would not return to New York.

There was a financial crunch, of course, but most fans expected the veteran to cash in on a lucrative contract after playing on the veteran’s minimum for the last two seasons.

Instead, the Knicks get Shamet back on a team-friendly deal, with the hope that his hot shooting continues throughout 2026-27.

After all, when have you ever seen a player shoot 91.7% from three-point range in a single series?

Landry Shamet Turned Down Bigger Offers to Re-Sign With Knicks

New York Knicks fans should be thanking Shamet, considering he absolutely had every right to test his market and take the biggest offer available to him in free agency.

Instead, the 29-year-old gave a hometown discount to the Knicks and re-signed early per SNY’s Ian Begley.

“Landry Shamet turned down the opportunity for bigger offers from other contenders to re-sign with the Knicks and defend the title, per sources. Those offers were coming if Shamet hit free agency,” reported Begley.

“Instead, he and Knicks agree on 4-year, $24 million deal to bring him back to New York, as ESPN first reported. Bringing back Shamet was a priority for the club.”

Shamet is one of those players who deserves free meals for life in the Big Apple, and this contract only cements that fact.