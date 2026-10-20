NBA World Reacts As Adam Silver ‘Leaks Script’ With Thunder Reaching Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder and their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received some very bold statements from NBA commissioner Adam Silver ahead of the 2026-2027 regular season opener.

Talking to the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, Silver seemingly predicted that the Thunder will be reaching the NBA Finals this season.

“SGA…he’s already won one championship, he’s been in the finals, he’s heading towards the finals again,” Silver said. “At least that’s what their hope is.”

NBA World Reacts To Adam Silver’s SGA and NBA Finals Statement

It has since sparked a firestorm on social media for the NBA World, with many accusing the commissioner of having a script for the upcoming season.

@dk0321_: “dude let the script slip on live tv 😅”

@DramaNicToretto: Welp guess I’ll put the bet in now since this dude wants to scheme

@ohitsbaileyy_: So Thunder vs Pacers in finals again except this time Hali hits a game winner in game 7 at Gainbridge after the Thunder choke game 6. Got it

@L_B_Dyno: Smh this dumbass really said that? Now a whole bunch of morons on this goofy ass app gonna run with that shit I ain’t gonna lie fire this idiot…

@Mariamelx58: Funny hearing the league office talk up a star player’s resume like that. Everyone knows they’re banking on him taking that next big step.

@kylestivala1919: pretty much confirms his bias towards sga in their mickey mouse ring run

@VMxRG: Are commissioners supposed to take sides ? So if they win it’s rigged yea? Put all your money on OKC.

Last Time Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And The Thunder Went To The NBA Finals

The last time Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached the NBA Finals was in 2025, which marked the first Finals appearance of his career.

He led the Thunder against the Indiana Pacers, putting on historic performances throughout the grueling seven-game series.

In the decisive Game 7, he dropped a game-high 29 points and a playoff career-high 12 assists to secure a 103-91 victory, capturing the Thunder’s first championship since the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City.

He ended a legendary season by taking home the NBA Finals MVP award, joining Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal as one of the few players in NBA history to win the regular-season MVP, the Finals MVP, and the scoring title in the same year

Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Thunder missed the 2026 NBA Finals after a grueling 4-3 series loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

Despite winning his second consecutive regular-season MVP award and exploding for 35 points in Game 7, Gilgeous-Alexander could not overcome a shorthanded roster missing injured contributors Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell.

The Thunder ultimately fell 111-103 on their home floor to Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs, who advanced but were later defeated by the New York Knicks in the Finals.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the defending champion New York Knicks, led by reigning Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, are top threats to return to the big stage.

However, they face stiff competition from a heavily rearmed Philadelphia 76ers squad that rocketed into title contention after acquiring LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Other perennial powerhouses like the Boston Celtics and resurging Toronto Raptors remain firmly in the mix.