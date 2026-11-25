There’s good news for the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of their NBA Cup game against the Minnesota Timberwolves regarding defensive stalwart Alex Caruso.

According to the Thunder’s official injury report, Caruso is available to play on Wednesday after missing the last three games due to a right hip impingement. He sat out games against the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.

The Thunder went 1-2 in those three games as they continue to navigate a string of unfortunate injuries to their star players.

Alex Caruso Cleared to Play

After a three-game absence, Alex Caruso has been cleared to play and return for the first time since November 18. Caruso suffered the injury against the Atlanta Hawks, though it’s unclear how it happened.

The two-time NBA champion exited the first half after just nine minutes of play. He became the latest on the long list of injuries that hit the Thunder this season.

In 12 games so far, Caruso is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals. He also dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season, which cost him three games from late October to early November.

Thunder Missing Alex Caruso’s Defensive Impact

The Thunder are 1-2 in their last three games, losing to the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers. It has been a rough season for the Thunder due to injuries, but they always look capable of competing and making things interesting every game.

But it seems like Alex Caruso’s defensive presence could have made a difference in those two losses, as pointed out by Ivan White of Sports Illustrated.

“With some tight losses in that span as well, having Caruso out there instead of a two-way guy for 20 minutes could be enough to swing a couple of possessions,” White wrote. “Considering how the Thunder are continuing to fall down the Western Conference standings, every possession will continue to matter greatly if they hope to make their way into the postseason and make some noise.”

Caruso’s return on Wednesday should give the Thunder a huge boost, especially with the Timberwolves playing really well. He’ll be tasked with slowing down LaMelo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu or Jaden McDaniels.

The Thunder-Timberwolves NBA Cup game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. EST tip-off.