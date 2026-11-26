On Wednesday, Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder was just chilling on the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Holmgren was in street clothes as he recovers from a partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

During the Inside the NBA halftime show, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley couldn’t help but roast the Thunder star for wearing a thick fur coat on the bench.

“Chet, I know it’s 36 degrees in Oklahoma,” Shaq said. “Take that ass coat off on the bench. Come on.”

“I agree with you, Shaq,” Barkley replied. “You can’t wear a skunk or raccoon on the bench. It ain’t that damn cold on the bench. Everybody else got those short sleeves. Take that skunk in the back.”

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Adam Lefkoe, who was filling in for Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith defended Holmgren and told Shaq and Chuck to stop it.

It is a bit cold in Oklahoma City tonight, so Holmgren’s attire was valid.

NBA Fans React to Chet Holmgren’s Coat

If Chet Holmgren’s attire reached Inside the NBA, it surely went viral on social media.

Here are some of the reactions and comments about Holmgren’s coat on X, formerly known as Twitter:

@coachmcg11: “Trying waaaay too hard to be cool.”

@monkeyman0007: “He dressed like he thrift shopping.”

@Matthewg_7158: “Bro looks like Tyrone from GTA6”

@1DuckFan503PNW: “That isn’t Chet, that’s Macklemore, straight from the Thrift Shop”

@negrete939: “No one cares, cabron. You don’t even look comfortable wearing it.”

@musicsportsfood: “The king of doing too much- except for when it matters.”

@CT_CleBroFan: “How many Golden Retriever puppies did it take to make that thing?”

@Travis_2470: “Chet on the bench in a fur coat looking like the uncle who shows up to Thanksgiving with a new girlfriend and a crypto pitch.”

Others shared GIFs of Zoolander and Jerry Seinfeld wearing a similar-looking coat.

Chet Holmgren Injury Update

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Chet Holmgren shared an update on his recovery from his knee injury. It was a little concerning since he’s still unable to jump, but he’s not worried one bit.

“I should be ramping up here pretty quick,” Holmgren said via Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire. “I’m not worried about this one. … I’m not able to jump or be explosive now, but I can still lift. … Sh*t, last time I missed 8-10 weeks, we won a championship.”

Holmgren did miss around two months during the 2024-25 season due to a hip injury. The Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in seven games to win their first title since moving to Oklahoma City.