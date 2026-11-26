The Oklahoma City Thunder have grown accustomed to winning basketball games, which makes their recent struggles particularly frustrating for superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After establishing themselves as one of the NBA’s most successful teams, Oklahoma City is experiencing something its players haven’t had to deal with nearly as often.

The Thunder were hit with a bunch of adversity in the injury department. For Gilgeous-Alexander, the toughest part hasn’t necessarily been the pressure, expectations or responsibility that comes with leading the franchise. It’s the simple reality that the Thunder aren’t winning at the rate they’ve become accustomed to.

When asked about the hardest part of this season, Gilgeous-Alexander offered a straightforward answer that should resonate with Oklahoma City fans.

“Not winning as many games as usual. It’s obviously different. Nobody likes to lose,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, according to Josue Pavón.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Opens Up About Thunder’s Difficult Season

Gilgeous-Alexander’s comments weren’t particularly dramatic, but they offered an interesting look at the standards Oklahoma City has established. Losing a handful of games might not raise concerns for some NBA teams, but the Thunder have built an identity around consistently finding ways to win.

That expectation doesn’t disappear when circumstances become difficult. If anything, it makes every frustrating result feel more significant, especially for a player who has experienced what this group can accomplish when everything comes together.

Oklahoma City’s recent stretch has included consecutive road losses against the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers. Those results are reminders that the Thunder cannot expect opponents to make life easy simply because of their previous success.

Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t suggesting the season is lost or pointing fingers at his teammates. His answer reflects a competitor who understands the difference between accepting adversity and becoming comfortable with losing.

Thunder Face Important Test Following Gilgeous-Alexander’s Comments

The Thunder’s biggest challenge is finding ways to respond without allowing frustration to become a distraction. Oklahoma City has enough talent to compete with quality opponents, but talent alone doesn’t guarantee the consistency required to remain among the league’s best.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, leadership becomes especially important during stretches like this. His teammates need the same confidence and accountability that helped establish Oklahoma City’s winning culture in the first place.

There is also something encouraging about hearing the Thunder’s biggest star openly acknowledge his frustration. Losing still bothers him, and that competitive standard is something Oklahoma City should want from its franchise player.

The Thunder have already shown what they’re capable of accomplishing when playing their best basketball. Now comes the challenge of proving they can handle a season that hasn’t gone entirely according to plan.

Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t need to manufacture a motivational speech. His message was simple enough: The Thunder are used to winning, and losing isn’t something they’re interested in accepting.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s frustration became even more understandable Wednesday night when the Thunder suffered a 113-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, dropping to 10-9 on the season.

Despite 32 points from Gilgeous-Alexander and another 25 from Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City couldn’t overcome Minnesota.

The Thunder were outscored by 10 points in both the first and third quarters, another reminder that individual performances aren’t always enough to overcome inconsistent team basketball.