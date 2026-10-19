Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Olympic Teammate Suddenly Hits Free Agency

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a familiar face suddenly available on the NBA free-agent market, just as his team prepares to open the 2026-27 season.

The Dallas Mavericks announced Monday, October 19, that they have waived veteran center Dwight Powell, ending his lengthy tenure with the franchise.

The move is particularly noteworthy for Gilgeous-Alexander, who played alongside Powell with Canada’s national basketball team at both the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While there has been no reported interest from Oklahoma City in signing Powell, the 35-year-old’s availability raises an intriguing question for a Thunder team balancing championship expectations with the development of several young big men.

Dwight Powell Becomes Free Agent After Mavericks Decision

Powell’s departure comes less than a month after Dallas announced his return on September 25.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday that the Mavericks were waiving Powell as teams finalized their regular-season rosters. The move allows Dallas to retain young center Moussa Cisse.

Powell spent 12 seasons with the Mavericks, becoming one of the longest-tenured players in franchise history.

In 63 appearances during the 2025-26 season, Powell averaged 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 64.4% from the field.

Those numbers reflect his reduced offensive role, but Powell has remained an efficient interior finisher throughout his career. He owns a career field-goal percentage of 60.6%, with averages of 6.5 points and 4.2 rebounds across 768 NBA appearances.

Dallas has moved in a younger direction. Powell, meanwhile, must find a new home if he intends to continue his NBA career.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Extensive History With Dwight Powell

Gilgeous-Alexander and Powell have already shared the floor in some of the biggest games in Canadian basketball history.

Both represented Canada at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where the national team claimed bronze after defeating the United States, and returned for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

That established on-court familiarity makes Powell an interesting hypothetical addition to Oklahoma City’s roster, particularly as a veteran who would not require a significant offensive role.

Gilgeous-Alexander enters the new season following another remarkable campaign. He averaged 31.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds during the 2025-26 regular season, shooting 55.3% from the field while winning his second consecutive NBA MVP award.

Powell would not be joining Oklahoma City to create offense for its superstar. His value would come from setting screens, finishing around the basket, rebounding and providing experienced frontcourt depth.

Still, their international experience is not evidence that Gilgeous-Alexander has recruited Powell or that Oklahoma City intends to pursue him.

Could the Thunder Sign Dwight Powell?

Oklahoma City already has an established frontcourt led by Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, with Jaylin Williams providing additional versatility.

The Thunder have also invested significant draft capital in young centers Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara.

Sorber, selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, is preparing for his first NBA regular season after missing his rookie campaign. Mara, the No. 12 overall selection in 2026, is only 21 years old.

Mara’s situation has attracted additional attention after Spanish club Basket Zaragoza challenged his eligibility to play in the NBA, claiming he remains under contract. However, the Thunder have maintained that the league cleared Mara to play.

Neither development establishes an immediate need for another center. Oklahoma City has considerable depth, and signing Powell would require the necessary roster and salary-cap flexibility.

But there is a distinction between having young frontcourt talent and having experienced depth available for an 82-game season.

Powell would represent a modest veteran option rather than a significant rotation upgrade. His longstanding connection with Gilgeous-Alexander simply makes Oklahoma City one of the more interesting theoretical destinations.

Thunder Enter 2026-27 Season With NBA’s Highest Win Expectations

Oklahoma City enters the season among the favorites to compete for another championship, putting additional pressure on the franchise to maintain depth around its core.

BetMGM listed the Thunder’s preseason win total at 62.5 victories, following a 64-win 2025-26 regular season and a 68-win campaign the previous year.

Those expectations help explain why the organization might value experienced insurance, even with Holmgren, Hartenstein, Williams and two promising young centers already on the roster.

For now, Powell is simply an available veteran whose international basketball history intersects with Oklahoma City’s biggest star.

Whether that connection ever becomes an NBA reunion is a question for the Thunder’s front office.