Sports Doctor Reveals Best and Worst Case Scenarios For Magic’s Jalen Suggs Injury

The Orlando Magic are holding their breath following point guard Jalen Suggs’ non-contact injury on Sunday night.

Jalen Suggs suffered a non-contact right knee injury during the fourth quarter of a 111-102 win against the New York Knicks. With 2:09 remaining in the game, Suggs was running on a fast break when his right knee buckled hard as he went up for a layup.

He fell to the floor in pain, grabbing his right knee, and remained down for several moments. He was unable to put weight on his leg and had to be helped off the floor and back to the locker room by team personnel.

According to sports doctor Evan Jeffries, there are two possible diagnoses for Suggs.

“It was a NON-Contact Right Knee Injury with apparent buckle of the knee. The worry would be for a possible ACL Tear [or] Best case scenario – Hyperextension mechanism,” he said.

What It Means For Jalen Suggs’ Future?

An ACL tear would likely end the season for Suggs, while a hyperextension would mean Suggs would be out for a couple of months.

Hyperextension typically occurs when a sudden, strong force hits a straightened or locked leg, such as landing awkwardly from a jump, planting a foot abruptly, or taking a direct blow to the front of the knee.

The recovery timeline depends heavily on the severity of the tissue damage, categorized from mild strains to complete ligament tears.

Last season, Suggs faced a left hip contusion in December 2025, a Grade 1 MCL contusion in his right knee in January 2026, and further back, quad and illness setbacks that prematurely derailed his year.

His injury troubles was at their peak during the 2024-2025 season when he suffered a left knee trochlea injury (capsular sprain and bone bruise) that required arthroscopic surgery in March 2025 to remove a cartilage fragment, sidelining him for the final 36 regular-season games and the entire playoffs.

Magic Head Coach Talks Briefly About Jalen Suggs Injury

Magic head coach Sean Sweeney only talked briefly about Jalen Suggs’ injury after the game, as the team still has no official diagnosis.

According to Sweeney, Suggs is in good spirits after the injury. He added that Suggs will be re-evaluated in the morning.

Suggs had a quiet 6-point opener against the Atlanta Hawks and a sturdier 14-point effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished the game against the Knicks with 4 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Suggs is the starting point guard for the Magic to open the 2026-2027 NBA season, with Sweeney keeping Orlando’s core rotation intact, making the Magic one of the few teams in the league to carry over their same opening night starting lineup from the previous year.

With his injury, that may force backup guard Anthony Black to temporarily step into the starting unit alongside Desmond Bane.

For now, the Magic is hoping for the best for Suggs, who has given the team all-around effort on both ends of the floor.

After the win over the Knicks, the Magic are now 1-2 to start the season.