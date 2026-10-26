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Sports Doctor Reveals Best and Worst Case Scenarios For Magic’s Jalen Suggs Injury

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Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons - Game Seven
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 03: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 and Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic hug against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 03, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Orlando Magic are holding their breath following point guard Jalen Suggs’ non-contact injury on Sunday night.

Jalen Suggs suffered a non-contact right knee injury during the fourth quarter of a 111-102 win against the New York Knicks. With 2:09 remaining in the game, Suggs was running on a fast break when his right knee buckled hard as he went up for a layup.

He fell to the floor in pain, grabbing his right knee, and remained down for several moments. He was unable to put weight on his leg and had to be helped off the floor and back to the locker room by team personnel.

According to sports doctor Evan Jeffries, there are two possible diagnoses for Suggs.

“It was a NON-Contact Right Knee Injury with apparent buckle of the knee. The worry would be for a possible ACL Tear [or] Best case scenario – Hyperextension mechanism,” he said

What It Means For Jalen Suggs’ Future?

Orlando Magic v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 25: Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic on the ground after sustaining an injury during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 25, 2026 in New York City.  (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

An ACL tear would likely end the season for Suggs, while a hyperextension would mean Suggs would be out for a couple of months. 

Hyperextension typically occurs when a sudden, strong force hits a straightened or locked leg, such as landing awkwardly from a jump, planting a foot abruptly, or taking a direct blow to the front of the knee.

The recovery timeline depends heavily on the severity of the tissue damage, categorized from mild strains to complete ligament tears.

Last season, Suggs faced a left hip contusion in December 2025, a Grade 1 MCL contusion in his right knee in January 2026, and further back, quad and illness setbacks that prematurely derailed his year.

His injury troubles was at their peak during the 2024-2025 season when he suffered a left knee trochlea injury (capsular sprain and bone bruise) that required arthroscopic surgery in March 2025 to remove a cartilage fragment, sidelining him for the final 36 regular-season games and the entire playoffs.

Magic Head Coach Talks Briefly About Jalen Suggs Injury

Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 11: Jase Richardson #11listens to head coach Sean Sweeney of the Orlando Magic during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on October 11, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Magic head coach Sean Sweeney only talked briefly about Jalen Suggs’ injury after the game, as the team still has no official diagnosis.

According to Sweeney, Suggs is in good spirits after the injury. He added that Suggs will be re-evaluated in the morning. 

Suggs had a quiet 6-point opener against the Atlanta Hawks and a sturdier 14-point effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished the game against the Knicks with 4 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Suggs is the starting point guard for the Magic to open the 2026-2027 NBA season, with Sweeney keeping Orlando’s core rotation intact, making the Magic one of the few teams in the league to carry over their same opening night starting lineup from the previous year.

With his injury, that may force backup guard Anthony Black to temporarily step into the starting unit alongside Desmond Bane. 

For now, the Magic is hoping for the best for Suggs, who has given the team all-around effort on both ends of the floor. 

After the win over the Knicks, the Magic are now 1-2 to start the season. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Sports Doctor Reveals Best and Worst Case Scenarios For Magic’s Jalen Suggs Injury

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