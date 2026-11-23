The Orlando Magic are looking at a free agent who supplied Milwaukee with scoring, assists and steals last season.

Kevin Porter Jr. has drawn interest from Orlando, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. The Denver Nuggets have also shown interest, with other teams in the mix.

“The Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets are among several teams who’ve recently shown interest in free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr, league sources told @hoopshype,” Scotto wrote Nov. 23.

The report names potential destinations, not an agreement, a scheduled workout or a decision from Porter.

Kevin Porter Jr. Brings Production From His Bucks Stint

Porter averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2025-26, Scotto noted.

Those numbers came with an availability limit. Injuries held the 6-foot-5 guard to 38 games, according to The Associated Press.

Milwaukee waived him Oct. 19 while sorting through a crowded backcourt. He had led the Bucks in assists per game and finished second in scoring. His exit left a productive guard available early in the season.

The appeal for Orlando is clear from that stat line. Porter could hand the Magic a ball handler who can score and set up teammates. His rebounding would help more than what’s typical of a reserve guard as well.

But last season’s averages wouldn’t mean the same output in Orlando. His minutes, touches and place in the rotation would determine how much of that action carries over.

Magic Have Backcourt Decisions to Weigh

Orlando’s recent game showed room for more offense. The Magic lost 116-96 at Washington on November 22 while Paolo Banchero remained out with a sprained ankle, the AP reported.

Desmond Bane scored 17 points. Franz Wagner added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The box score showed a rough shooting night for Jalen Suggs, who went 2-for-11. Reserve guard Jevon Carter finished with three points on 1-for-5 shooting.

One game shows a narrow view, as it’s up in the air if Porter would improve Orlando’s guard rotation enough to get regular minutes. His scoring and passing make that worth thinking about, though the Magic would have to decide whose minutes he takes.

Scotto’s report also displays Orlando’s competition. Denver has shown interest, and the full list of suitors is unknown.