Philadelphia 76ers Announce Signing of 7-Foot-6 Former NBA Fan Favorite

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their preseason Friday night with a 125-120 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.

They’ll open the regular season Tuesday when they take on the defending NBA champion New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Ahead of next week’s action, the team faces one of the more difficult parts of the preseason: constructing the roster, which often leads to cuts and demotions.

However, some cool stories always emerge, and for Philadelphia, that happened Saturday with 7-foot-6 fan-favorite center Tacko Fall.

76ers Sign Fall to Two-Way Contract

Philadelphia announced that it has officially converted Tacko Fall to a two-way NBA contract, keeping him in the organization to begin the season.

With a two-way deal, Fall will likely spend a lot of time in the G League, but the contract gives him a chance to see some meaningful playing time while remaining available to join the NBA roster when needed.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first broke the news:

“The Philadelphia 76ers are signing 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Fall enters his fourth NBA season after the 76ers convert his exhibit 10 deal.”

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Fall enters his fourth NBA season after the 76ers convert his exhibit 10 deal. https://t.co/RyJ6qMPdE2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 17, 2026

Fall’s Pro Career

After a strong collegiate career at UCF, Fall went undrafted in 2019, with many viewing him as an unpolished big man.

He signed with the Boston Celtics and spent time with the organization before eventually joining the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fall then spent the past four seasons overseas, averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in just over 18 minutes per game. He played for the Ningbo Rockets (2025-26), Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King (2024-25, 2023-24), New Zealand Breakers (2024-25) and Xinjiang Guanghui (2022-23).

Fall has also played 59 games in the G League, averaging 13.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Cleveland Charge (2021-22) and Maine Celtics (2019-20).