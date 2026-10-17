Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia 76ers Announce Signing of 7-Foot-6 Former NBA Fan Favorite

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
Getty
CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 28: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their preseason Friday night with a 125-120 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.

They’ll open the regular season Tuesday when they take on the defending NBA champion New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Ahead of next week’s action, the team faces one of the more difficult parts of the preseason: constructing the roster, which often leads to cuts and demotions.

However, some cool stories always emerge, and for Philadelphia, that happened Saturday with 7-foot-6 fan-favorite center Tacko Fall.

76ers Sign Fall to Two-Way Contract

Philadelphia announced that it has officially converted Tacko Fall to a two-way NBA contract, keeping him in the organization to begin the season.

With a two-way deal, Fall will likely spend a lot of time in the G League, but the contract gives him a chance to see some meaningful playing time while remaining available to join the NBA roster when needed.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first broke the news:

“The Philadelphia 76ers are signing 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Fall enters his fourth NBA season after the 76ers convert his exhibit 10 deal.”

Fall’s Pro Career

After a strong collegiate career at UCF, Fall went undrafted in 2019, with many viewing him as an unpolished big man.

He signed with the Boston Celtics and spent time with the organization before eventually joining the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fall then spent the past four seasons overseas, averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in just over 18 minutes per game. He played for the Ningbo Rockets (2025-26), Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King (2024-25, 2023-24), New Zealand Breakers (2024-25) and Xinjiang Guanghui (2022-23).

Fall has also played 59 games in the G League, averaging 13.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Cleveland Charge (2021-22) and Maine Celtics (2019-20).

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Philadelphia 76ers Announce Signing of 7-Foot-6 Former NBA Fan Favorite

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x