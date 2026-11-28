The Philadelphia 76ers have a loaded injury report for Saturday night’s game against the Houston Rockets.

While most of them were expected to pop up on the first report, a new name was revealed: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The 33-year-0ld wing was downgraded to questionable for the matchup due to a hand sprain. It’s a new concern for the 76ers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s Debut 76ers Season

Since rolling out Caldwell-Pope for the first time this season, the Sixers have not seen their veteran sharpshooter miss any action.

Caldwell-Pope has appeared in 20 games, and even started two of those matchups. He is averaging 23.6 minutes per game.

While he hasn’t been a standout on the stat sheet, posting just 5.9 points per game, along with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, Caldwell-Pope has been a key addition for the Sixers on both ends of the floor, playing solid veteran defense and hitting timely shots. He is attempting 3.2 shots from three per game, drilling 43.8% of those shots.

If the Sixers can’t roll out Caldwell-Pope on Saturday, they’ll be down six players.

The team has already ruled out LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Dean Wade, and Dominick Barlow.

The 76ers Lately

Heading into Saturday’s action in Houston, the Sixers carry the Eastern Conference’s best record at 16-4.

The Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons trail the Sixers by three games.

On Friday, the 76ers defeated the Indiana Pacers to officially win their NBA Cup group, advancing to the knockout phase. If positions stay the same, then the Sixers’ next NBA Cup game against the Hawks would feature the top-two teams in the East.

Saturday’s game is shaping up to be a tough one for Philly. The Houston Rockets are No. 4 in the Western Conference with a 14-5 record.