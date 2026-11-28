Right after the Philadelphia 76ers took care of business against the Indiana Pacers, Joel Embiid fired off an Instagram post to promote his sneakers.

The Sixers’ big man was wearing a pair of SKX JE1’s, which were officially announced and launched for the first time roughly one year ago.

“Detail in every line,” Embiid wrote on Instagram. “The work continues in the SKX JE1.”

It was a good time for Embiid to put his brand on display, considering the Sixers won arguably their biggest game of the season.

76ers Defeat The Indiana Pacers To Advance

Some fans are still coming around to the idea of the NBA Cup, but from the jump, Joel Embiid had an interest in it.

Prior to the 2026-2027 NBA season, Embiid and the 76ers never made it out of the group stage.

This year is different. Despite the blowout loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which gave the 76ers their only loss of NBA Cup action, the Sixers landed a favor from the New York Knicks, who recently defeated the Cavs.

Heading into Friday’s game, the 76ers simply needed to win against the Pacers to move on. The point differential no longer mattered.

The Sixers dominated the Pacers with a 111-87 win.

Joel Embiid checked in for 28 minutes after being listed as questionable. The star center shot 5-for-14 from the field, scoring 14 points. He racked up a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Embiid and the 76ers are moving on to the knockout phase. They will face the Atlanta Hawks next week, getting a chance to advance and face either the Detroit Pistons or the Boston Celtics in the semifinal round.