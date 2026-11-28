There isn’t too much time for rest for the Philadelphia 76ers after they defeated the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Well, not for most, at least.

On Saturday, the Sixers are set to take on the Houston Rockets to close out a back-to-back set.

While the Rockets are a tough matchup, the Sixers chose to roll out their key players in Indiana, since they needed an NBA Cup win to advance. Now, players like Joel Embiid and LeBron James will get the night off in Houston.

The Sixers catch somewhat of a break in the front court, with Steven Adams getting ruled out on Saturday afternoon.

76ers Get Good News From Houston Rockets After Joel Embiid Decision

Since Joel Embiid has been dealing with an illness, he recently missed action for the 76ers. Embiid was questionable on Friday night, but ended up playing against the Pacers.

As expected, Embiid isn’t going to play.

As for Adams, he’s been in the lineup for the Rockets, but they are giving him his first game off after playing in the past four games.

The Rockets are ruling him out due to right patellofemoral pain. When the Rockets recently played on November 25, Adams checked in off the bench for 15 minutes.

The veteran center made two out of his four shots from the field, producing six points. He came down with seven rebounds, dished out one assist, snatched two steals, and blocked a shot in the Rockets’ 116-104 win over the Phoenix Suns.

After winning their last two games, the Rockets are going to try and keep the ball rolling against what’s expected to be a shorthanded Sixers team on Saturday night.

The two teams are slated for an 8:30 PM ET tip.