Kendrick Perkins Makes Bold Statement on 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been away from the NBA Finals for a long time, and they made moves this offseason hoping to end that drought. We last saw the 76ers in the NBA Finals in 2001, when Allen Iverson and company lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

It has been far too long since then, which is why the Sixers seem to be going all-in this season. The trade for Jaylen Brown and the signing of LeBron James make the Sixers one of the NBA’s true threats. Adding those two to a lineup of Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid gives the Sixers one of the best starting fives in basketball.

The team that the 76ers and the rest of the NBA are chasing this year is the New York Knicks. They are the reigning champions and will have a big target on their back. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks the Sixers have what it takes to dethrone the Knicks this season.

Perkins said on NBA Today via Oh No He Didn’t on X, “The 76ers are the team to dethrone the Knicks.”

Perkins mentioned that head coach Nick Nurse is one underrated reason the Sixers will have a successful season. Nurse is a one-time NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, and Perkins said, “He knows how to put guys in position to be successful.”

76ers Offensive Firepower

The Sixers have plenty of mouths to feed in an offense that will likely run through Maxey and Brown. Every Sixers player will have to sacrifice in one aspect or another, and Nurse’s job is to make sure everyone accepts their role.

Philadelphia should be able to benefit in a few offensive categories with their new roster. One is assists per game. Last season they ranked 29th in the NBA in assists per game at 24.1. Having better passers on the floor this season should help that number rise.

Also, the 76ers should play less iso-ball and score more points per game when everyone gets a touch. Their 114.3 points per game ranked 18th in the NBA last season, and that should see an increase with more high-level scorers in the fold.

Ultimately, the NBA is an offense-first league; if you can score points, you have a chance to win. While their defense may be a question mark, the 76ers should have no problem being one of the best offenses in basketball.