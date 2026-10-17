San Antonio Spurs Announce Starting Lineup for Opening Night vs. OKC Thunder

On Friday, the San Antonio Spurs ended their preseason on a positive note with a win over the Sacramento Kings.

Dylan Harper led the way for the Spurs in their 126-97 win. He finished with 19 points and four assists, while De’Aaron Fox scored 16 points against his former team.

Victor Wembanyama added 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks as the Spurs finish the preseason with a 2-3 record.

The Spurs now turn their attention to opening night on October 20 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s a rematch of the 2026 Western Conference Finals inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Spurs Announce Starting Lineup vs. Thunder

Despite opening night being four days away, the San Antonio Spurs didn’t waste time announcing their starting lineup for opening night.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson told reporters that he was ending any speculation about their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Johnson will be using his three-guard starting lineup to start the 2026-27 season.

“We’re planning on starting that same crew (in the opener),” Johnson said via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright.

That crew consists of De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama. Johnson has used the lineup twice in the preseason against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

The Spurs won both games, so it’s a great sign for things to come.

There were questions about the starting lineup since training camp due to Harper’s fantastic rookie season and how badly Fox played in the NBA Finals.

They also brought Tobias Harris to be their starting power forward, but he’s still dealing with a left calf strain. Harris is questionable for opening night, though he could be on the bench if he’s cleared to play.

Spurs Week 1 Schedule

The San Antonio Spurs have three games scheduled for Week 1 of the 2026-27 NBA season.

They welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 20 in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals. The Spurs outlasted the Thunder in seven games, dethroning the then-reigning NBA champions.

On October 23, the Spurs host the first of three games inside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, this season. They face the Houston Rockets in what will also be the first half of their first back-to-back games of the season.

The Spurs visit the Dallas Mavericks the next night for their first road game of the season.