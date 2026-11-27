Both the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers have a shot at clinching the West Group C in the NBA Cup when they face off on Friday night. Both top two teams of the Western Conference will also look to keep their surge in the league standings.

The Spurs will look to bounce back from a 116-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. It was only their second loss in 17 games, which can be taken into slight consideration.

Team news has been slightly positive for both franchises with the Spurs having star center Victor Wembanyama out of the injury report released on Thursday.

Good News for Spurs as Victor Wembanyama Cleared to Play

Wembanyama has missed only one game this season but it was the game before the loss to the Blazers. He sat out the win against the Sacramento Kings with a back issue. It wasn’t a serious issue as head coach Mitch Johnson described it as managing “bumps and bruises.”

The 7-foot-4 French star returned to score 44 points and add 16 rebounds against Portland. He is ready to make back-to-back appearances again as he played 35 minutes on Wednesday.

Wembanyama is in the right form that San Antonio could use against the Lakers. He had his third career 50-point game against the New Orleans Pelicans just before missing that Kings game. He also added 18 rebounds in a 114-91 win and last season’s Defensive Player of the Year is currently averaging 30.7 points and 12.5 rebounds.

When he is on the floor, the Spurs are considerably one of the best teams in the league. He will be the biggest threat against the also-flying Lakers who will also have the luxury of a healthy Luka Doncic.

San Antonio Aiming to Bounce Back After Narrow Loss

The other big news for San Antonio was Dylan Harper listed as questionable for Friday. The young guard had missed the last four games which the roster has managed to do well without him. Although, the only game they were really meant to battle hard was against Portland and they lost.

The Lakers will be a totally different experience as an NBA Cup knockout spot is up for grabs as well as maintaining a stronghold at the top of the West standings.

De’Aaron Fox is also listed as questionable on the injury report as the trio of Tobias Harris, Jayden Quaintance and Maliq Brown are all out. Harris is still yet to make his season debut for San Antonio after sustaining a calf injury during training camp.

If Harper makes a surprise early return on Friday, the Spurs could put him on a minutes restriction meaning that they still line up with Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie. The final spot will be dependent on Fox’s availability as he has missed the last two games with a right shin contusion.

A win over the Lakers will increase the confidence for the Spurs roster as they are already making a case to replicate their 60-win year last season.