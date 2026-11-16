Cardinals Coach Offers Positive Take on Carson Beck’s First Start

What has been a challenging season for the Arizona Cardinals has become more of one.

Arizona fell to 3-7 on the season with a humbling 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at home. The loss comes in lieu of the Cardinals facing numerous crushing injuries, including losing Michael Wilson for the season.

Arizona also saw Carson Beck make his first NFL start on Sunday in a brief bright spot in the moment.

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Speaks on Beck’s Debut

LaFleur was seemingly content with Beck’s overall performance in the loss.

The approval came with a short phrase (quote via Donnie Druin).

“He did everything we asked him to do.”

Beck’s raw box score output (108 yards, two interceptions) isn’t very inspiring at the surface, however his performance deserves context around it.

The Miami product came into the game facing an uphill climb. The Cardinals’ offensive line is of the makeshift variety at this point. The “makeshift” in question includes third-stringer Josh Fryar playing in a starting role and starting C Hjalte Froholdt sitting out ofhis first contest of the season.

On the receiving front, Beck was throwing to a group consisting of Devin Duvernay, Zay Jones, and Simi Fehoko. To complicate matters even more, the run game was unable to gain footing behind the struggling offensive line.

Putting a bow on everything is the fact that Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, and the rest of the Rams’ defensive line is a fearsome group that is difficult to gain an upper hand on.

Final Seven Games Are Key to Beck’s Arizona Future

It’s going to be near-impossible to properly evaluate Beck’s propensity to be the franchise quarterback over the final seven games.

Behind a general lack of volume of film to study and the lack of weapons in the pass game, Beck is unlikely to rattle off victories – even if he plays well.

This inherently adds another layer of complication. It would be malpractice if the Cardinals had a pick inside the top five and chose not to evaluate a quarterback. The stakes rise even higher for Beck with this in mind, especially knowing that GM Monti Ossenfort is on a warm seat heading into the home stretch of his fourth season on the job.

What does the final stretch spell out for Beck? The first challenge on the road to finishing the season comes against the stingy defense of the Kansas City Chiefs. This slate eases up with games against the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Each of the above teams have definitive weaknesses on defense that Beck and the Cardinals offense can exploit, but internal conditions must improve as well. Watch for the return of Froholdt, as well as Jeremiyah Love making a return from IR in the coming weeks.

Much of Arizona’s future is hinging on the way Beck performs over these games. There’s also definitive interest in seeing how LaFleur closes out his rookie voyage as a head coach at the NFL level.

Arizona-Kansas City is kicking off at 11:00 A.M. MST on Nov. 22.