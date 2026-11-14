Cardinals Have Surprising Advantage That Already Hurt Red-Hot Rams

Few are giving the Arizona Cardinals a chance in Sunday’s matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams. But Arizona has one strength it can play to.

Some of the most prominent names out there don’t like Arizona’s chances on Sunday. But if the Cardinals play an identical game vs. Los Angeles to the one they played during their Week 6 win, they will make the Week 10 matchup every bit as interesting.

The Rams may rank ahead of Arizona in several statistics. But the Cardinals have an advantage in time of possession. Playing ball control is something they have continually done better than opponents.

Arizona and Los Angeles are both ranked in the top 10 in time of possession, with 31:20 for the Rams and 31:57 for the Cardinals. The latter number puts Arizona fourth in the league. While only 37 seconds looks like a small difference, Arizona dominated Los Angeles in time of possession in Week 6.

Cardinals Used Their Unexpected Strength To Beat Rams

In that big win over Los Angeles, Arizona ran 70 plays compared to the Rams’ 56. They also outgained them in total yards, 338 to 286. The Cardinals managed this mainly by holding the ball for 34:52 compared to the Rams’ 25:08.

That limited Matthew Stafford and Co.’s ability to get to work, and it put Arizona in position to win the game on a last-second field goal. With Carson Beck getting the nod this Sunday, it is more important than ever for Arizona to emulate their ball control approach.

Best yet, Beck could get some help in the backfield, with Bam Knight getting full reps in practice, per Pro-Football-Reference. Should he play, Knight and Tyler Allgeier can split carries for Sunday’s game.

Should both backs run the ball effectively, Beck can also utilize Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins to move the ball through the air. McBride could be in for a career day if he has just one more game of seven receptions. Higgins recently signed a three-year extension, and he has solidified himself as one of the better number-two tight ends in the game.

Arizona may be shorthanded with the mounting injuries. But they have still won the time-of-possession game all season. There is also enough on offense to keep navigating the storm.

Arizona Faces New Challenge Replicating Successful Formula

The Cardinals’ quest in Week 10 to emulate what they did in Week 6 will come with challenges. For starters, some of those injuries are to key offensive linemen. That could hurt the running game if the next men up can’t block effectively.

With Carson Beck’s first start, chemistry is one burning question. Will Beck click immediately with his pass-catchers when he needs to throw the ball?

Even if they play their best time-of-possession game to date, Arizona will ultimately face the Rams’ offense. Heading into Sunday, that offense ranks fourth in the NFL with 379.8 yards per game. Regardless, Los Angeles will be tougher to stop this Sunday.

Still, coming into the game with an advantage is better than having no advantage. Arizona has used time of possession as a strength all season, and that must be the case again come kickoff.