Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Shares Team Plans for Next Few Weeks

Things went from bad to worse this season for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. They played host to the Los Angeles Rams, and the Rams dropped a hammer to the tune of a 34-6 win.

That had come in what had been an exciting day for Cardinals fans. Rookie Carson Beck made his first start, and there was hope he could prove to be the future of the position for the Cardinals. Except that didn’t happen, and he struggled to the tune of 2 interceptions.

For Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, it’s been a difficult first season in Arizona. Injuries have taken their toll, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Then, he’s had to deal with a controversy at the quarterback position all season long. That’s made it difficult to get off the ground, and the Cardinals are now just 3-7 with seven games left.

Arizona Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Shared What The Team is Focused On

The Cardinals aren’t officially out of the playoffs just yet. They could go 7-0 to end the season and finish 10-7 on the season. That might be enough to push for a Wild Card spot in the incredibly competitive NFC.

Of course, nobody expects that to happen, particularly with the injuries that the Cardinals are dealing with. Not even Mike LaFleur seems to think that the Cardinals are playing for wins in any individual game. Instead, he’s more focused on evaluating the roster in the coming weeks.

“We’ve got what we’ve got. … There is no magic wand, no magic savior,” LaFleur said.

Injuries are certainly going to force depth on the Cardinals offense to try to play more than they’d normally expect. It’s an opportunity for whoever does step up during that time. Then, if nobody steps up, that will be something that the coaching staff can take as a lesson as well.

It’s a difficult reality for the Cardinals, though. 2021 was the last time Arizona had a winning record or made the playoffs. 2015 was the last time they made the playoffs at all. It’s been a long time rebuilding, and the Cardinals aren’t done rebuilding just yet.

Mike LaFleur on Play of QB Carson Beck

Perhaps no position is more important to evaluate than quarterback. There, Gardner Minshew is injured, Jacoby Brissett has been traded, and rookie Carson Beck is going to get an opportunity over the next few weeks.

It was a slow start to Beck’s time as a starting quarterback in the NFL. The 24-year-old rookie was 11 for 18 passing for 108 yards and 2 interceptions. He was sacked 5 times and had just 1 yard rushing.

Arguably, the interceptions weren’t Beck’s fault. One was in the arms of a receiver, but the ball was dropped and ended up picked off by Kam Kinchens. On the second, Mike LaFleur said that Tyler Allgeier ran the wrong route. So, a big part of Beck’s issues go back to the supporting cast around him.

Beck will get more opportunities down the stretch. That starts with a road trip to play the Kansas City Chiefs next week.