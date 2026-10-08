Chiefs Urged to Consider Cardinals’ WR Over Tyreek Hill Before Trade Deadline

The Tyreek Hill–Chiefs reunion narrative makes great headlines, but ESPN’s Dan Graziano warns that Hill isn’t the savior Kansas City needs right now.

Coming off major knee surgery, he’s barely an upgrade over the Chiefs’ current room. If Kansas City wants to push chips in before the deadline, Graziano points to younger, high-ceiling targets over Hill.

With the trade deadline looming right over them, Graziano listed off the hottest WR names in the trade market, including the Cardinals‘ Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals’ silence on Harrison speaks volumes—especially compared to how quickly they snuffed out Josh Sweat trade talk earlier this year, hinting at them being open to hearing out offers.

The Colts have already made calls, per Adam Schefter, so the Chiefs also making a call makes sense.

Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Chiefs?

“If players such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., Jerry Jeudy or Calvin Ridley become available, the Chiefs should poke around,” Graziano wrote.

However, the Chiefs were not the only ones he sees poking around. The other team, who has made the most waves in the trade market in Week 5, is the Raiders. And Graziano sees the Raiders also making a move, or at least inquiring, for Harrison Jr.

Battered by injuries at receiver, the Raiders are positioned to be aggressive, setting up a potential AFC West arms race for Harrison’s services.

“But the other team I think should be turning over whatever rock it can to find wide receiver help is the team Kansas City barely beat on Sunday — the surprising 3-1 Raiders.”

“Before the season, who would have thought that the Raiders could be adding at the deadline? Tight end Brock Bowers is their top receiver and likely would remain so even if they did get somebody, but Las Vegas would love to have a true X receiver so teams can’t put a top corner such as Surtain on Bowers.”

Graziano isn’t the only one holding the thought, as Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox also pitched Harrison Jr. to the Chiefs.

The Real Question

But any potential deal hinges on a massive valuation gap between Arizona and the rest of the league.

Harrison’s stock has nosedived following back-to-back years of minimal production. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, rival teams currently price him as a Day 3 flyer—a reality Knox dubbed an “all-time low” for the second-year receiver.

That gap creates a standoff.

While opposing front offices treat him like a work-in-progress project, Monti Ossenfort isn’t about to give away a former No. 4 overall pick for loose change.

Unless a buyer steps up with a premium package, Arizona won’t flinch.

Cap space isn’t exactly a problem for the Chiefs, since they just restructured Patrick Mahomes’ contract earlier this year, converting his roster bonus into a signing bonus to open up over $43 million in salary cap room.

Harrison’s 4-year, $35.3 million fully guaranteed rookie contract runs through 2027, making the deal an absolute bargain for the Chiefs. Which makes the chances of Ossenfort staying stubborn in his asking price for Harrison even more likely.

Arizona’s internal baseline would likely demand at least a 2nd-round pick (or a 3rd with an additional asset) to justify moving him.