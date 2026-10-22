Falcons’ Rookie Puts $18 Million Veteran as Top Trade Candidate

The Atlanta Falcons spent a second-round pick on Avieon Terrell with the hope that he could eventually line up alongside his older brother, A.J. Terrell. That possibility is beginning to take shape, and it could come at the expense of a veteran starter.

Mike Hughes, who signed a three-year, $18 million deal to remain in Atlanta last offseason, has been named the Falcons’ top trade candidate ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL deadline.

The suggestion follows Avieon’s first career start and comes as A.J. works his way back from a groin injury.

Avieon Terrell Could Make Mike Hughes Expendable for Falcons

FOX Sports’ Greg Auman selected Hughes in an Oct. 21 feature identifying a potential trade candidate from each of the NFL’s 32 teams. Auman believes the rookie could eventually give Atlanta enough flexibility to move the veteran, even if the return amounts to little more than a pick swap.

“Atlanta’s still in strong contention in the NFC South, so don’t expect the Falcons to deal core pieces away. But trading Hughes for even a pick swap would clear a path for second-round rookie Aveion Terrell to step into a larger role. Terrell only has six tackles in his first five games, and Hughes is a reliable veteran who started 27 games over the last two years. Perhaps once A.J. Terrell is back from his groin injury, Atlanta will be comfortable dealing Hughes to get both brothers on the field together,” Auman wrote.

Hughes has started all six games for Atlanta this season, recording 32 tackles and three passes defended. The former 2018 first-round pick became a regular starter for the Falcons in 2024 after initially arriving in 2023.

His current contract runs through 2027, so the Falcons aren’t facing an immediate decision about losing him in free agency. Trading him would instead be a decision to prioritize the rookie’s playing time and add draft capital.

A.J. Terrell’s Return Could Change Falcons’ Cornerback Plans

There’s a timely development behind Auman’s suggestion. Falcons.com’s Will McFadden reported Wednesday that A.J. Terrell was returning to practice, opening a 21-day window for Atlanta to activate him after four games out with a groin injury.

While A.J. was sidelined, C.J. Henderson moved into a starting role opposite Hughes. Henderson then suffered a groin injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, opening the door for Avieon to start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The rookie finished with five tackles in Atlanta’s 31-23 loss, giving him 11 through six games. The Falcons selected him out of Clemson with the No. 48 overall pick in April. At Clemson, Terrell recorded 25 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions over three seasons. Those numbers helped establish him as a highly regarded prospect, although his opportunities to prove himself against NFL receivers have been limited so far.

The possibility of Terrell’s emergence pushing Hughes onto the trade block surfaced shortly after the draft, when another proposal identified the veteran as potentially expendable if the rookie impressed.

For now, Atlanta is 2-4 and trying to avoid falling further behind in the NFC South. The Falcons also saw rookie slot cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. leave Sunday’s game with an injury, adding another concern to an already depleted secondary.

A.J.’s return would give Atlanta more options at cornerback. But with Henderson and Bowman dealing with injuries, moving Hughes would mean giving up one of the few veterans who has remained available for every game.