Is Kyle Pitts Playing Tonight? Why Falcons’ TE Keeps Starting Slow

The Atlanta Falcons need everyone to be on point on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

They’re playing in New Orleans against the Saints in a game that will probably be a high-scoring NFC South Division clash. That means the likes of Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts will have to be weapons for the starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr.

For Robinson and London, that shouldn’t be a problem. They’re coming off big games in the Week 3 win over the Green Bay Packers that also was in primetime — that on Thursday Night Football.

Pitts, though? He’s a different story entirely.

The athletic tight end out of Florida, now in his sixth NFL season, has been targeted six times through three games. He has two catches for 20 yards.

In Week 1, Pitts had just one target from Cooper Rush, and it was incomplete.

Rush remained the starter in Week 2, and that time he targeted Pitts three times. He hit him just once for 15 yards.

Penix’s return was potentially going to help the cause, but not for Pitts. He was targeted twice and caught just one of those for five yards.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess whether Pitts will deliver a good performance or instead a disappearing act.

Is Kyle Pitts Playing Tonight?

Yes, Pitts is active and healthy and playing in Week 4.

That doesn’t mean he’s going to be very productive, though.

This season, it’s become a matter of believing it when we see it with Pitts.

It’d be nice to see him have at least one game with multiple catches. That would lift spirits slightly for anyone relying on Pitts in fantasy football.

The Falcons haven’t really needed much as far as variety in their offense. Robinson is so good that they can simply force feed him, and London is the clear top option when they decide to pass.

Considering that Robinson is a great pass catcher, too, Penix can simply look to those two stars when he decides to pass.

For Pitts, that leaves him to pick up the scraps.

What Number Does Kyle Pitts Wear?

Kyle Pitts wears the jersey number 8.

That can be a bit tricky to find when watching the Falcons on television, though, because they’re an offense loaded up with single-digit numbers.

Robinson rocks the No. 7, which was previously made famous for the Falcons by Michael Vick.

And then London out wide wears the No. 5.

Even secondary WR Jahan Dotson wears No. 4.

Penix, the QB, is No. 9.

Yeah, these guys like their single-digit uniform numbers.