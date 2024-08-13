Ravens Urged to Add 17-Game Starter to Cover Cornerback Injuries

C

ornerback has gone from a loaded position for the Baltimore Ravens to one ravaged by injuries, a problem the team can solve by signing veteran Ahkello Witherspoon in free agency.

It’s an idea put forward by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He recommends Witherspoon, who started 17 games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, as a quick fix amid injuries to incumbent Athur Maulet and 2024 NFL draft first-round pick Nate Wiggins.

Ballentine detailed how “Wiggins’ injury isn’t the only one affecting the cornerback room. Arthur Maulet, Trayvon Mullen and T.J. Tampa are all dealing with ailments of differing severities. Even if everyone can get healthy, they are depending on a lot of young players to contribute this season. A veteran corner like Ahkello Witherspoon could be a worthwhile addition. He started all 17 games for the Rams last season, picking off three passes and defending 14 more.”

It would make sense for the Ravens to take a durable cover man off the veteran market. As Ballentine pointed out, a lengthy injury record and a depth chart skewed heavily toward youth is a risky combination.

Ahkello Witherspoon is Starter-Ready Injury Cover

Any depleted secondary would benefit from Witherspoon’s presence in reserve. The 29-year-old allowed just 51 completions from 106 targets, while also limiting opposing quarterbacks to a modest 75.7 rating, according to Pro Football Reference.

Witherspoon showed he can matchup with some of the game’s premier wide receivers. Like when he stole ahead of Philadelphia Eagles’ three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown to snatch this interception.

No. 44 also showed he can handle playing in off coverage, as well as trailing receivers in man. That’s what Witherspoon did to help beat Tyler Boyd to the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The pick was highlighted by Pro Football Journal.

Witherspoon has shown a streak as a natural ball hawk, something sure to help him binge on turnovers in the Ravens’ elaborate pressure schemes. More important given the Ravens current predicament, Witherspoon stayed on the field for 1,060 snaps last season.

That’s the level of resilience the Ravens are currently lacking at a vital position.

Ravens Dealing With Dwindling Resources

Vital resources have been stripped away from the depth chart at cornerback in recent days. A valuable player like slot corner Maulet is dealing with the extent of a knee problem, while 30th-overall pick Wiggins has a shoulder injury.

Those developments have left the Ravens threadbare on the back end. That’s despite the silver lining of fourth-round draft choice T.J. Tampa making it off the pup list after sports hernia surgery, per Bo Smolka of PressBox.

#Ravens rookie 4th-round CB T.J. Tampa is on the field today for the first time in training camp. He had been sidelined after undergoing sports hernia surgery, was removed from PUP list today pic.twitter.com/ad0xEJN5pe — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) August 12, 2024

Tampa’s return at least gives the Ravens some options to go with would-be starters Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens. There’s also Ar’Darius Washington, whose versatility could help replace Maulet’s key role in the staring lineup and sub-package defenses.

Washington has caught the eye with some strong showings this offseason. Although Washington could slot in at safety, the Ravens are already well-stocked there thanks to Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams and ex-Chicago Bears ace Eddie Jackson, who boasts an All-Pro track record.

There’s also undrafted rookie find Beau Brade. The local product is considered a sneaky pick to land on the final, 53-man roster.

Things are secure at safety, but the cornerback rotation could use at least one more body. Witherspoon fits the bill better than most.