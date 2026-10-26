Ravens’ 6-Time Pro Bowler Didn’t Hide His Feelings After Bengals Blowout Loss

Many Baltimore Ravens fans are still trying to process what happened in the second half of their 35-13 Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After leading 13-0 at halftime, the Ravens were shut out in the second half and allowed 35 points. Baltimore still outgained the Bengals 359-357 yards.

That loss put the Ravens at 4-3 and last in the AFC North. All the players in the locker room shared one particular feeling after the game.

Baltimore Ravens Feeling It After Loss to Cincinnati Bengals

Ravens’ six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell spoke with the media after the game. When asked how the locker room felt, Campbell was honest.

“It hurts more than anything, because we work so hard to win ballgames, and you feel like, ‘OK, we put ourselves in position to win a ballgame.’ We’re up 13-0 at halftime, we’re feeling pretty good about ourselves, and then for us to let that lead slip away and then to find ourselves in a big hole – I mean, more than anything, when you end the game, you look at that and it’s just like, ‘Man.’ But as a veteran player, my mindset is, ‘All right, let’s relax, reset and get back to work.’ Because it’s one game at the end of the day, whether we lost by one point or whatever the score was, it’s one loss, and how we respond is going to be the most important thing. Getting back to work tomorrow, study the tape, figuring out what we could have done better, and then moving on to the next opponent, which is another big game. But that’s the NFL. Every week’s a tough matchup. You’re never going to have an easy game because of the parity in this league. It’s always hard, but this is definitely going to be one of the bigger games. My mindset is just [to] reset and relax for a second, and we just got to get back to what matters, and that’s the work we put in.”

The Ravens have now lost two straight games. The Cleveland Browns lead the AFC North and hold the tiebreaker over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens Have Some Work to Do After Second Straight Loss

Baltimore hopes to have its star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, back from his ankle injury after missing the last three games. The Ravens are 1-2 in that span.

This is the latest second-half debacle that has led to criticism that the Ravens can’t finish games. Since 2018, the Ravens have lost 18 games after holding a double-digit lead in the second half.

Heading into Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens will have a lot of soul-searching to do. Another loss like that, and Baltimore’s 2026 season could be in serious trouble.