Ravens Get Bad News After Disastrous Loss to Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens seem to have problems all across their organization right now.

The team is barely healthy, their star quarterback has been out for weeks, fans don’t know when he’s coming back, and the team cannot stop blowing second half leads.

First round pick Vega Ioane left the game early due to a knee injury.

“The Ravens opened Sunday’s game with their ninth unique five-person offensive line combination of the season: Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson, Cam Jurgens, Vega Ioane and Roger Rosengarten,” Geoffrey A Knox wrote in a Ravens Wire article. “After weeks of searching for stability up front, Baltimore finally found a combination it could work with, only to lose Ioane to a knee injury. If Ioane cannot play in Week 8, the Ravens will have to adjust once again. The timing is particularly frustrating for an offense that needs continuity to establish its running game and protect its quarterback. With Cam Jurgens inserted into the lineup, Baltimore had a chance to build consistency up front.”

Ravens Put on Blast for Embarrassing Loss

With this team, it’s the same thing over and over again. The Ravens may legitimately have a second half boogeyman each and every time they play. They’re either almost blowing leads or they are blowing them. No in-between.

“Baltimore has now failed to score in the second half against an AFC North opponent in consecutive weeks,” Knox wrote. “The Ravens were shut out after halftime in losses to the Cleveland Browns (Week 6) and Bengals (Week 7), while their divisional opponents combined to score 48 points during those two second halves.”

Holding leads have been a problem for the Ravens in the past. The Ravens have now lost 18 games in which they had a double-digit lead.

“Even by the Ravens’ standards — and this is a team that, since 2018, has now lost 18 games in which it held a double-digit lead, including two straight against division foes — Sunday was a debacle,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote. “While the Ravens melted down Sunday, John Harbaugh’s New York Giants found a way to beat the favored Houston Texans in overtime. Todd Monken’s Browns summoned more late-game magic to defeat the Tennessee Titans and improve to 5-2.”

Ravens Need to Look Themselves in the Mirror

I am probably beating dead horse here, but this team lacks mental toughness. This is no other way around it.

The Baltimore Ravens are leaning heavily on momentum, and the team does not know how to handle adversity well. When the other team knocks them down to the ground, they have a hard time getting back up.

“Inside the 2026 Ravens, there are two teams. One is a Super Bowl contender. The other is a fiasco,” The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer wrote. “The trouble for coach Jesse Minter is that they get equal billing on game days. The First-Half Ravens are one of the NFL’s best teams. They’ve led all but one game at halftime this season, outscoring opponents by a combined 65 points, most in the league.

The Baltimore Ravens are 0-2 in the AFC North for the first time since 2007.