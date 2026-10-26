Ravens Critics Don’t Hold Back After Embarrassing Loss to Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are receiving great backlash after blowing a 13-0 lead at halftime against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens are the first team in NFL history to lose by 20 points after leading by 13 points at halftime.

“The message is that in every game we’ve proven that we’re good enough to be the type of team we want to be, and we’ve proven that we’re bad enough to be a not very good team as well,” Jesse Minter said.

As I said last week, there are 3 things that are certain in life:

Death.

Taxes.

The Ravens blowing 2nd half leads.

Ravens Put on Blast for Embarrassing Loss

With this team, it’s the same thing over and over again. The Ravens may legitimately have a second half boogeyman each and every time they play. They’re either almost blowing leads or they are blowing them. No in-between.

Holding leads have been a problem for the Ravens in the past. The Ravens have now lost 18 games in which they had a double-digit lead.

“Even by the Ravens’ standards — and this is a team that, since 2018, has now lost 18 games in which it held a double-digit lead, including two straight against division foes — Sunday was a debacle,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote. “While the Ravens melted down Sunday, John Harbaugh’s New York Giants found a way to beat the favored Houston Texans in overtime. Todd Monken’s Browns summoned more late-game magic to defeat the Tennessee Titans and improve to 5-2. It was Harbaugh and former Ravens coordinators like Monken who frequently shouldered the blame for late-game collapses.”

More Critiques on the Ravens’ Play

Self-inflicted wounds, costly penalties, and turnovers at an inopportune time all play a role in the Baltimore Ravens’ lack of success. In Sunday’s lost, the team just lost all momentum going into the second half.

The Baltimore Ravens are leaning heavily on momentum, and the team does not know how to handle adversity well. When the other team knocks them down to the ground, they have a hard time getting back up.

“Inside the 2026 Ravens, there are two teams. One is a Super Bowl contender. The other is a fiasco,” The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer wrote. “The trouble for coach Jesse Minter is that they get equal billing on game days. The First-Half Ravens are one of the NFL’s best teams. They’ve led all but one game at halftime this season, outscoring opponents by a combined 65 points, most in the league. By net expected points added per play, no team has been better, according to Sumer Sports. The Second-Half Ravens, as they showed again inside M&T Bank Stadium, are one of the NFL’s worst teams.”

This team is lacking mental toughness. One thing for certain and two things for sure, if Lamar Jackson’s return can fix this current football team, he is easily the most valuable quarterback of all time.