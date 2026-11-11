Amani Hooker Makes 1st Comment Since Buffalo Bills Trade

The Buffalo Bills pulled off a big trade, acquiring safety Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans.

Buffalo had a major need in the secondary, and at the deadline, Brandon Beane pulled the trigger to acquire Hooker, who can come in and start at safety opposite Cole Bishop.

The Bills gave up a 2027 second-round pick and got Hooker and a 2027 fifth-round pick in return.

Amani Hooker Comments on Trade to Buffalo Bills

The Bills acquired Hooker at the trade deadline in a bold move that should make a major difference to Buffalo’s secondary.

After the trade, Hooker took to social media to share his first message to the Titans and Bills fans.

“Tennessee, thank you. Eight years ago, my dream came true & Nashville became home. I grew up here as a player and as a man. Ms. Amy Adams Strunk and Mike Borgonzi, thank you for believing in me and giving an opportunity to play the game I love,” Hooker wrote on X.

“I am truly blessed to have had such amazing teammates and relationship built over the years that I will forever cherish. Titan Nation, thank you for riding with me and my family through it all. Bittersweet, but excited for what’s next. Buffalo, let’s work. #BillsMafia.”

It’s a classy message from Hooker, who thanked the Titans for everything but is eager to get to work with the Bills.

Hooker is expected to be a key part of Buffalo’s secondary for the foreseeable future as he’s under contract through 2028.

Buffalo GM Explains How Hooker Trade Happened

After the deadline, Bills general manager Brandon Beane explained how the trade happened.

Beane said he ran into Titans GM Mike Borgonzi at the Miami Hurricanes-Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game. Yet, they didn’t talk and instead texted that they would stay in touch about the potential deal.

However, as the trade deadline got closer, Beane admitted he wasn’t sure a trade would happen.

“If you asked me at noon, I didn’t feel great that we were going to be able to do anything,” Beane said. “We had conversations going. This one picked up sometime after 1 p.m. and got it to the finish line. So Mike Borgonzi and Dave Ziegler over there, awesome to work with.”

Beane felt like Hooker checks all the boxes, and he was willing to acquire him because he can be a true game-changer.

“He’s a player that has instincts, ball skills,” Beane said. “You’re going to think I’m describing Micah Hyde with so many similarities of Iowa, taking the ball away. He’s just been a very steady player. We really liked him coming out.”

The Bills will go on the road to play the New York Jets on Sunday.