The Buffalo Bills are off to their best start in 35 years. But quarterback Josh Allen hasn’t exactly been getting the superstar treatment from officials.

The Bills improved to 10-1 with their Thanksgiving Day win over the Kansas City Chiefs. But what had fans talking on Saturday was a decision the NFL made regarding star quarterback Josh Allen.

During a 26-9 win over the division rival Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Week 11, Allen took a brutal elbow to the head from Dolphins defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. It didn’t sit well with Buffalo’s players and coaches, and plenty of fans were just as heated.

On Saturday, the NFL made its final call on the play — and it wasn’t a popular one.

No Fine for Keith Cooper Jr. After Josh Allen Hit

The league announced its Week 11 fines on Saturday, and Allen’s name appeared on it for a facemask penalty he drew last week. It cost him $11,941.

However, Cooper wasn’t among the players penalized. Buffalo’s sideline wasn’t the only place where people lost their cool. Fans flooded social media over Cooper’s hit, and several of them were outraged there was no punishment — flag, fine, or otherwise.

“Allen could have been seriously injured on this play. This is unacceptable,” one fan scoffed.

“@nfl @NFLOfficiating @nflcommish This is absolutely inexcusable. This player deliberately took am elbow and tried to use it as a weapon to hit Josh Allen in the head. The dirty plays and cheap shots on Josh Allen must end! Send a message to the league!” another fan exclaimed.

“And no flag.. he was also tripped on another play… also no call. Terrible protection of star players. Mahomes would have got both flags,” a third fan wrote.

“If it were Mahomes (Cooper would) be suspended,” one user replied.

“It’s a blatant elbow. Actually all the referees suck. Such a joke. NFL should have better referees. They suck suck suck suck suck,” another user exclaimed.

Cooper’s Hit Was Hotly Debated

After the play, fans and analysts seemingly couldn’t agree about whether or not Cooper actually struck Allen with his elbow or his shoulder.

Video replay showed Allen rolling to his right and releasing a pass downfield when Cooper lunged at him, leading with his elbow and catching the Bills QB around the chest, dangerously close to his neck.

The officials kept their flags in their pockets, and Cooper celebrated after the hit. Several reporters were surprised by the no-call too.

“I can safely say this is NOT a flop from Josh Allen. Sheesh. No flag,” Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna posted on X.

“I’m actually surprised Keith Cooper Jr didn’t get flagged for roughing the passer,” ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques wrote.

Regardless, Allen walked away from the incident no worse for wear and avoided a serious injury.