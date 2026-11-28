The NFL has made its final call on whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will face punishment for a controversial hit in last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

Allen appeared to grab and pull the facemask of Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson after an interception in Buffalo’s win, though the play was not flagged. The hit caught the attention of the Dolphins, who complained after the game that the Bills quarterback should have been penalized.

On Saturday, the NFL made its final call on whether Allen would face a fine for the hit.

NFL Passes on Handing Josh Allen a Fine

The NFL announced fines for all Week 11 games on Saturday afternoon, showing that Allen was handed a $11,941 fine for a facemask.

Allen has been fined before in his career, including one last season for “unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture after a touchdown” following a score in a November win against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was also fined for taunting Cincinnati Bengals defender Nick Scott during a November 2023 win.

Dolphins Weren’t Happy With No-Call on Josh Allen Hit

ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques noted that the Dolphins raised the issue after the game.

“Jeff Hafley said he and some of the Dolphins players saw this play in real time, and he asked the refs about it yesterday,” Louis-Jacques wrote in a post on X.

Hafley said after the game that he was confused about why officials didn’t flag the play at the time it happened.

“I don’t understand how that was not a penalty. And that is where I do have a hard time with that — to me, it warranted a penalty and it should have been 15 yards,” Hafley said, via Louis-Jacques.

Johnson explained after the game that he was simply trying to block Allen during his team’s interception return.

“I see J-Rod get the pick, and from then on, I’m just trying to get a block,” Johnson said. “I’m trying to find the nearest opposite color of us. It happened to be Josh Allen. I started blocking him. I don’t know. J-Rod’s running with the ball, so I’m going to block him, and then I guess he didn’t appreciate that much and then we got tied up a little bit.”

Johnson agreed that Allen should have been penalized.

“Definitely surprised there was no flag thrown,” Johnson said. “I feel like, when that happens, it’s an automatic flag. Like, I get a little scuffle after the play, but I feel like once you get into another player’s helmet or something like that, it’s usually a flag. But it is what it is. We move on from it.”