The Buffalo Bills improved to 10-1 and won their seventh straight game on Thanksgiving night when Tyler Bass drilled a 57-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 13-10.

However, Josh Allen’s health has become the bigger story.

Allen completed just 10 of 21 passes for 81 yards and threw two interceptions — both in the red zone – and he recorded a passer rating of just 18.3 at Highmark Stadium. It was the first game of his career with multiple red-zone interceptions, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Nick Suss wrote it plainly: “Something looks off with Josh Allen.” At least one injury expert doesn’t think the weather was the only problem.

Sports Doctor Says Josh Allen Isn’t 100% Healthy

After Thursday’s game, Fantasy Points injury analyst Jeff Mueller, a doctor of physical therapy, weighed in on Allen’s health on X. It started when a fan pointed to a play from earlier in the season.

“Josh has struggled since week 3 and I think it was this run in week 2 where he landed on his throwing shoulder on an unnecessary QB bootleg where maybe he’s gotten some issues,” the fan wrote.

Mueller didn’t rule that out, but he had another theory.

“Could also be the Right knee injury he suffered in week 3, but ya..Josh Allen isn’t 100% healthy,” Mueller replied.

X user @ThighDoctor also pointed out that Allen seemed a bit hobbled against Kansas City.

“#BillsMafia Josh Allen rolled his right ankle late in the 4th. Same foot/mechanism as offseason surgery, not serious. Cheap shot on a tush push. Neck compressed, then a forearm to the chin. He’s taking a beating on these plays. Understand why limiting them,” they said.

It should be noted, however, that Allen’s Week 3 injury was to his left knee. With just under 10 minutes left in a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, he took a low hit to the outside of his left knee at the end of an 8-yard scramble. He was seen limping after the game.

At the time, sports doctor Jesse Morse said the injury was “most likely” an MCL sprain, possibly with a bone bruise. The Bills never announced an injury, though, and Allen wasn’t even on the injury report the following Wednesday.

Head coach Joe Brady didn’t sound worried either.

Josh Allen’s Numbers Back Up the Concern

Allen has shot down any injury talk before.

In Week 4, he ran just five times for 4 yards in a 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots, and when asked about the knee, the 30-year-old QB didn’t leave any room for debate.

“There is no truth to that. Feeling great,” Allen told The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski.

The next week, he ran for 121 yards in a 37-34 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. But the passing has been a different story.

Allen opened the season with nine total touchdowns in his first two games. Since then, he’s thrown at least one interception in eight of his last nine games. Four of those interceptions came in the last two games.

Against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, Allen threw for 304 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, and he didn’t attempt a single run. Four days later, he had his worst game of the season against Kansas City.

Still, the Bills keep winning. They’re on top of the AFC standings, and they don’t play again until they visit the Patriots on Dec. 6. That 10-day break could give Allen some badly needed time to get healthy.