The Buffalo Bills could have a chance to clinch the AFC East next week against a New England Patriots team without two of their top players.
The Bills moved into a 4.5-game lead over the Patriots with their win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night. If the Patriots fall to the 1-win Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Bills would be able to clinch the division when the rivals meet in Week 13.
Patriots Lose Another Top Player
The New England Patriots had already placed quarterback Drake Maye on injured reserve after he suffered a broken ankle in a loss to the Detroit Lions, and they lost another key player on Saturday. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported, the Patriots placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
“Brown injured his hamstring in a Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. He has played in just four games this season, totaling 11 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns,” Reiss reported. “After a strong training camp, he suffered a high ankle sprain in the third quarter of the season opener, which landed him on IR for the next four games.”
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said he didn’t believe Brown’s different injuries were related.
“I just think that it’s unfortunate,” Vrabel said. “… Sometimes you get tackled and you get high ankle sprains, and sometimes guys pull you down, or sometimes you get hit, guys get hurt. That’s unfortunate, and we have to have the [backups] ready and then get the guys back when they are.”
Bills Looking for Revenge Against Patriots
The Patriots are the only team to hand the Bills a loss this year, a sloppy Week 4 performance where the Bills failed to hold onto a late lead as Maye drove for the game-winning touchdown.
Bills coach Joe Brady said at the time that it was just one game.
“The wins and losses are all the same to me. I don’t mean that in a negative way,” Brady said.
“We’re not going to make excuses. We’re not gonna let others make excuses for us,” he added. “Let’s just start with ourselves and then we’ll continue to clean it up and obviously start with myself.”
But next Sunday’s game could be more than just another game, with the Bills potentially getting a chance to clinch their sixth division title in the last seven years.
Bills Get Big News on Star Patriots Player Before Revenge Game