The Buffalo Bills could have a chance to clinch the AFC East next week against a New England Patriots team without two of their top players.

The Bills moved into a 4.5-game lead over the Patriots with their win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night. If the Patriots fall to the 1-win Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Bills would be able to clinch the division when the rivals meet in Week 13.

Patriots Lose Another Top Player

The New England Patriots had already placed quarterback Drake Maye on injured reserve after he suffered a broken ankle in a loss to the Detroit Lions, and they lost another key player on Saturday. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported, the Patriots placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.