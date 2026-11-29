The Buffalo Bills took down the Kansas City Chiefs in a walk-off 13-10 victory on Thanksgiving. Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 10-of-21 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions, the worst statistical game of his NFL career.

Allen took full responsibility for his performance after the game, praising the Bills’ defense and kicker Tyler Bass, who drilled a 57-yarder as the clock expired.

“I have to be better. I need to be better. I will be better,” he told reporters.

“I’m never going to be sad about a win. I’m never going to not celebrate with my teammates,” Allen said. “I’m never going to say, woe is me. We’re 10-1. We’re playing winning football.”

As for what Allen needs to fix, “If I knew, I’d fix it right now. So I got to get back to the film room and take a deep look and put some work in.”

It’s a big week for Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, as well. Steinfeld’s latest film, “Hexed,” premiered in theaters the day before the Chiefs-Bills showdown. After Allen and Steinfeld shared a belated Thanksgiving celebration with their baby girl on Friday, the Oscar-nominated actress received some disappointing news.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Film, ‘Hexed,’ Bombed at the Box Office

After appearing in “Sinners,” the highest-grossing original horror film in domestic box office history, Steinfeld signed on to voice Billie Doe in Disney’s “Hexed.” Co-starring Jodie Foster and Rashida Jones, Steinfeld did a ton of press for the movie, attending premieres in Los Angeles and London.

Despite the star-studded cast and holiday release, the movie did make magic happen at the box office. ScreenRant reported the movie is on track to earn the fourth worst wide-release debut of any CG-animated Disney movie.

Deadline reported that “Hexed” raking $33 million to $34 million for the five-day weekend “isn’t cutting it.”

“Hexed is another Thanksgiving bomb for Walt Disney Animation following 2023’s Wish ($31.6M 5-day) and 2022’s Strange World ($18.8M),” the outlet reported. “Despite audiences enjoying it at an A-, ‘Hexed’ is a tad out of season with its story of a mother-and-daughter witch, having a more Halloween vibe than say ‘Wicked’ (which is squarely rooted in the Wizard of Oz).”

The movie cost “north of $200 million” to make, The Hollywood Reporter noted, and the film is raking in “well below the $45 million opening that the studio had initially been projecting.” While the opening numbers are “troubling,” THR added, “‘Hexed’ will hope to find legs throughout the holiday corridor, given that the next big animated release doesn’t arrive until Dec. 23 (Paramount’s ‘Angry Birds 3.’)”

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Gushed Over Making the Mother-Daughter Film While Pregnant

While “Hexed” may not be an immediate hit, the 29-year-old loved being a part of the film. Not only did their daughter get her first-ever film credit, but the storyline also deeply touched Steinfeld’s heart.

“I gained so much perspective so quickly on the mother-daughter relationship. I just gained a whole new understanding for it,” she told People of working on “Hexed.”

While Steinfeld notes she’s only been a mother for seven months, “There’s this constant battle of wanting to protect and shield and guard, but also push and encourage to just be your best self and do everything you know as a mother your baby is capable of doing.”

As for one lesson she hopes to pass down to Harper, “A major theme in this movie is understanding that what makes you different is your greatest strength,” Steinfeld told E! News. “If there’s any time where she is able to express that she’s feeling different or misunderstood, that I can serve as a reminder that that’s a great thing that … there’s something within you that is destined for something great.”

“If I can encourage her to find that within her and be there every step of the way to support her,” Steinfeld added.