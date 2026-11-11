Amani Hooker’s Wife Sends 2-Word Message After Sudden Trade to Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a much-needed move to beef up their secondary before the NFL trade deadline expired on November 10, obtaining safety Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans.

In the exchange, the Bills received Hooker and a 2027 fifth-round pick while the Titans received a 2027 second-round pick. Speaking to reporters after the trade was announced, Bills general manager Brandon Beane revealed how last-minute it all came together.

“If you asked me at twelve noon, I didn’t feel great that we would be able to do anything,” Beane said. “I really didn’t. We had conversations going. This one picked up sometime after 1 and got it to the finish line.”

Hooker leads the NFL with five interceptions this season along with 52 tackles and six pass breakups. Beane called the 28-year-old “a true difference-maker for our team” as they push to reach the Super Bowl with quarterback Josh Allen still in his prime.

New Bills Safety Amani Hooker’s Wife, Stelle, Is Excited to Move to New York

Hooker’s wife, Stelle Hooker, shared the exciting news on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Helloo NY!” with a prayer hands emoji and a white heart.

The veteran safety proposed to Stelle in May 2023, and they tied the knot on May 20, 2025. The couple shares three children. The family appears to spend most of the offseason in Florida, so the cold Buffalo winter may come as a shock for the Hookers.

But cheering for a team that’s 7-1 and No. 1 in the AFC will help soften the switch.

The fourth-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft has spent his entire career in Nashville. After his trade was announced, he sent a message to the franchise on social media. Hooker posted, “Tennessee, thank you. 💙 Eight years ago, my dream came true & Nashville became home. I grew up here as a player and as a man.

“Ms. Amy Adams Strunk and Mike Borgonzi, thank you for believing in me and giving an opportunity to play the game i love. I am truly blessed to have had such amazing teammates and relationship built over the years that I will forever cherish. Titan Nation, thank you for riding with me and my family through it all. Bittersweet, but excited for what’s next.

“Buffalo, let’s work. 🦬 #BillsMafia.”

The Bills Restructured Dion Dawkins Contract to Make Room for Amani Hooker

Hooker, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract extension in 2025, is under contract through the 2028 season. Spotrac.com broke down the remainder of his deal following the trade:

“Hooker brings over a 2.5 year, $28.2M contract with him to Buffalo, including $4.4M guaranteed this season, $10.28M in 2027 ($4.1M of which fully guarantees March 15th), and another $13.5M for 2028.” He can add another $500,000 with interception incentives.”

In order to make room under the cap for Hooker, the Bills restructured offensive tackle Dion Dawkins’ three-year, $60 million deal. “We had to restructure Dion today to make that happen, so appreciate Dion,” Beane noted. “He was out at a community event… appreciate Dion and his reps helping us out and getting us to the finish line.”

Beane is excited to see what Hooker and fellow Bills safety Cole Bishop can do together. “This is a great marriage,” Beane said. “Amani can play the deep post, and track that ball, instincts, ball skills, intelligence, all those things. So, I think it’s a very good pairing.”