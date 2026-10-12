Another Ex-Bills Coach Joins Cowboys Staff Under Brian Schottenheimer

The Dallas Cowboys have added yet another former Buffalo Bills coach to the staff.

The Cowboys announced on Monday that former Bills defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was brought on to help the defense after a loss to the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pettine joins former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, working under Brian Schottenheimer to bring the team out of its tailspin.

Mike Pettine’s New Role With Cowboys Revealed

The team announced that Pettine will carry the title of senior defensive assistant, his first job since working with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Had a chance to work with Pettine for a number of years, along with the Jets, and he’s gonna be here in a role to support everything that [Christian Parker] is leading and guiding, and we are really, really excited,” Schottenheimer said. “They worked together in Green Bay, and this is actually something the C.P. and I talked about when we first hired him.”