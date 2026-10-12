Another Ex-Bills Coach Joins Cowboys Staff Under Brian Schottenheimer

The Dallas Cowboys have added yet another former Buffalo Bills coach to the staff.
The Cowboys announced on Monday that former Bills defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was brought on to help the defense after a loss to the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pettine joins former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, working under Brian Schottenheimer to bring the team out of its tailspin.
Mike Pettine’s New Role With Cowboys Revealed
The team announced that Pettine will carry the title of senior defensive assistant, his first job since working with the Minnesota Vikings.
“Had a chance to work with Pettine for a number of years, along with the Jets, and he’s gonna be here in a role to support everything that [Christian Parker] is leading and guiding, and we are really, really excited,” Schottenheimer said. “They worked together in Green Bay, and this is actually something the C.P. and I talked about when we first hired him.”
Schottenheimer added that the Cowboys were looking around for some help on defense, landing on Pettine due to his experience across the NFL and with the team’s 3-4 base defense.
“We actually had two names, but I’m not gonna tell you anything about [who else] we talked to in the beginning,” Schottenheimer said. “But, you know, those did not work out for different reasons. So we weren’t gonna just add someone that didn’t make sense. I think Pet’s experience, not only in football, but as experience in this system, of what we do, is understanding of the 3-4 family.”
Pettine spent just one season in Buffalo, leading the defense in 2013. The Bills ranked 10th in yards allowed that season, but 20th in points allowed.
Mike Pettine Just Returned From Vacation
Pettine will have a big task, trying to help a Cowboys team that dropped three straight games after a 2-0 start. Schottenheimer said he is also just returning from a vacation.
“He’s excited about it,” Schottenheimer said. “I think he got his vacation out of the way, if you will. He just got back from Italy, and they’re having grandbabies and things like that, but he should be in first thing tomorrow. He’s an excellent football coach that is going to help us under the leadership of Christian Parker, and also has value for the entire staff.
“It is important it to have that sounding board of a veteran guy that has coached for a long time, been a coordinator, and understands all the machinations that they have to go through.”
Another Ex-Bills Coach Joins Cowboys Staff Under Brian Schottenheimer