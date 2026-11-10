Bills GM May Have Revealed Trade Plans for All-Pro Safety

The Buffalo Bills have just a matter of hours after their Monday night win over the Minnesota Vikings to make trades, but general manager Brandon Beane may already have something in the works.

Several NFL insiders have reported that the Bills plan to add to their defense before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Monday Night Football announcer Joe Buck may have spilled details on those plans, naming an All-Pro safety who is a rumored target for the Bills.

Bills Could Have Eyes on Arizona Cardinals Safety

As Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot noted, Monday’s broadcast may have given an indication of Buffalo’s plans for the NFL trade deadline, hinting at Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

“Nothing earth-shattering, but Troy Aikman said he talked with Brandon Beane pre-game and he wouldn’t be surprised if the Bills added a defender tomorrow,” Talbot shared in a post on X. “Joe Buck was quick to add that Budda Baker is a name being thrown around as potentially being moved.”

Several NFL insiders have circled Baker as the most likely target for the Bills, a team in need of help in the secondary amid struggles and the sudden release of C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

SI.com’s Donnie Druin called the Bills an “obvious” fit for Baker.

“The Bills are 6-1 pending their Monday Night Football matchup tonight and have reportedly scoured the safety market, missing the chance to land Jessie Bates this morning,” Druin wrote. “Next up would be Baker, and quite frankly this would be an ideal spot to send Arizona’s safety to. The team has five picks in the first four rounds, making negotiations flexible to make a deal happen.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Baker could be on the move, noting that he would like to join a contending team.

That would be a name to me that would be worth watching. Been a playmaker, has been in Arizona, would love to play for a contender,” Schefter reported.

Bills Lost Out on Another Potential Target

The Bills could be compelled to make a trade after one of their chief rivals made several moves on Monday, landing one player who was seen as a strong fit for the Bills. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who are just behind the Bills in the playoff standings at 6-2, landed Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates on Monday.

Bates had been seen as a potential fit for the Bills.