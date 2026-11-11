Bills Made Aggressive Trade Offer for Pro Bowler Before Amani Hooker Deal

The Buffalo Bills finally got the secondary help they were looking for on Tuesday, but Amani Hooker wasn’t their first choice.

Buffalo can score with anybody, but its pass defense is ranked 29th in the league (238.8 yards per game) after Monday night’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

After missing out on safety Jessie Bates, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, general manager Brandon Beane sent a 2027 second-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Hooker and a fifth-round pick.

However, it turns out Beane tried to go even bigger first.

Cardinals Turned Down Bills’ Offer for Budda Baker

Before landing Hooker, the Bills took a big swing at Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

“Sources: Prior to trading for Amani Hooker, the #Bills made a very strong push for #Cardinals 8x Pro Bowl S Budda Baker,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X. “Arizona gave off the impression they don’t want to trade a franchise icon – despite a lost season – and Buffalo eventually got a deal done in Tennessee.”

And the Bills’ offer was a strong one.

“Can confirm the Bills offered ‘a quality’ Day 2 pick for Budda Baker. Cardinals declined,” PHNX’s Johnny Venerable posted on X.

It’s easy to understand why Buffalo thought Arizona might bite.

The Cardinals are 3-6, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported earlier in the day that Baker wouldn’t mind being traded to a contender. The eight-time Pro Bowler is also signed only through next season, and Arizona could save $17.8 million in cap space by moving on from him in the spring.

But the Cardinals weren’t willing to part with the face of their defense, even for a second- or third-round pick. They stood pat at the deadline, keeping both Baker and pass-rusher Josh Sweat.

Amani Hooker Could Be the Better Fit

The Bills needed a safety after releasing C.J. Gardner-Johnson last week — a move that left Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop as their starting pair with little depth behind them.

As much as Baker’s resume jumps off the page, he might not have been the cleanest fit in Buffalo. The Bills want to keep Bishop near the line of scrimmage. Baker would have been somewhat redundant in that role.

Hooker gives them more flexibility. The 28-year-old can play both safety spots and slide into the slot when needed, which gives Bishop the freedom to play downhill knowing there’s coverage over the top.

He’s also having a career year. Hooker has 17 career interceptions, five of which have come this season. That total is tied for the league lead.

And unlike Baker, Hooker is more than just a rental. He’s signed through the 2028 season. The Titans didn’t eat any of his remaining salary. So the Bills restructured left tackle Dion Dawkins’ contract to make room for him.

Still, it says a lot that Beane was willing to put a Day 2 pick on the table for Baker. In the end, Buffalo walked away with a younger safety on a longer contract for roughly the same price. That’s a pretty good consolation prize for a 7-1 team with Super Bowl aspirations.