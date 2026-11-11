Bills Facing Decision on Damar Hamlin After Trade-Deadline Move

The Buffalo Bills filled a major need on NFL trade deadline day, acquiring safety Amari Hooker from the Tennessee Titans for a Day 2 draft pick.

The move will help the Bills shore up their struggling secondary, but will also force the team to make a decision on the role for veteran safety Damar Hamlin. He had moved into the starting lineup after the team parted ways with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, teaming with practice squad safety Geno Stone to work next to starter Cole Bishop.

With Hooker expected to take over a starting role, the Bills will be left to figure out exactly where Hamlin fits in the secondary going forward.

Bills Could Bench Damar Hamlin After Trade

Hamlin has appeared in eight games with three starts this season, making 25 total tackles with one pass defensed. He has spent time at safety and at nickel cornerback.

As ESPN’s Nick Suss noted, Hooker is a versatile addition who could fill many of the roles Hamlin had assumed after Gardner-Johnson’s departure.

“A dependable back-end option, Hooker roves between strong and free safety roles,” the report noted. “He spent the bulk of his career as the Titans’ No. 2 safety playing alongside the likes of Kevin Byard, Quandre Diggs and Xavier Woods. But the Titans consistently rewarded Hooker for his performance, extending him to new contracts in 2022 and 2025.”

It’s not clear if Hooker will be prepared to start in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, which could leave Hamlin in the starting lineup, but that would only be a short-term change. Hooker is expected to take over as starter once he is fully acclimated, which will likely push Hamlin back to a reserve and special teams regular.

Despite the addition, Hamlin’s spot on the roster is likely not in jeopardy. The Bills didn’t need to release any player to add Hooker, having opened up a spot when wide receiver Joshua Palmer was placed on injured reserve before Monday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.