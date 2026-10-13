Bills HC Joe Brady Delivers Harsh Warning to James Cook After Rams Win

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook lost a critical fumble in Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, and could soon see his playing time threatened.

Cook had two fumbles, with one lost late in overtime while the Bills were driving into field goal range. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Brady hinted that he could cut into Cook’s carries if he doesn’t get his ball security issues fixed.

James Cook ‘Putting The Ball in Harm’s Way’

Brady spoke about the team’s issues with turnovers on Tuesday, saying the issues are putting them at risk of losing games. He also hinted that Cook’s ball security issues were overshadowing his contributions on offense.

“We’re putting the ball in harm’s way. We know the way we lose football games is we turn the ball over,” Brady said. “He’s doing so many good things running the football, and I don’t want to lose sight of how great he’s running the ball right now, but putting the ball on the ground is negating all the positive.”

Cook has four fumbles so far this season, losing two of them. He has 11 fumbles since the start of the 2025 season.

Brady said he still has confidence in Cook, but hinted that there would be “consequences” if he couldn’t fix the fumbling issues.

“I have all the confidence in him. That’s why I put him right back out there. But at some point there has to be consequences when we’re putting negative stuff out there. … It’s gotta improve or the carries are gonna decrease.”

Cook isn’t the only member of the offense struggling with ball security. Quarterback Josh Allen also has five total turnovers this year, with four interceptions and one lost fumble. The Bills were able to overcome a three-turnover game from Allen in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, then bounced back from his late second-quarter interception in Monday’s win over the Rams.

James Cook Taking it Hard

Cook was visibly upset after his fumble on Monday, throwing his helmet in anger. He was elated when the Bills blocked a field goal on the subsequent Rams drive, with the Bills responding by driving for the game-winning field goal.

But as Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot noted, Cook was still unhappy after the overtime win.

“James Cook looks absolutely distraught leaving the field, despite Buffalo winning it in overtime,” Talbot wrote. “Cook needs to figure something out, but he’s also the reason this offense moved the ball in big chunks for much of this game.”