Bills Coach Made Abrupt Change on Struggling CB Maxwell Hairston

The Buffalo Bills could be making an early change in the secondary.
The team appears to be losing faith in second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston, pulling him out of the starting lineup for this week’s win over the Los Angeles Rams despite head coach Joe Brady assuring just days before that he would start.
Bills Coach Joe Brady Backtracked on Maxwell Hairston
Hairston struggled in last week’s loss to the New England Patriots, but Brady gave a vote of confidence for the former first-round pick Brady told reporters on Saturday that the second-year cornerback would remain in the starting lineup despite his struggles.
“Maxwell’s our starter,” Brady said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “He’s going to have an opportunity Monday night to go out there and make plays, and I fully expect him to make them.”
But Brady changed course by the start of the game, starting rookie Davison Igbinosun opposite Christian Benford and calling on safety Damar Hamlin to start as the team’s nickel cornerback.
As Ryan Miller of the Democrat & Chronicle noted, Hairston was coming off a rough performance in the team’s only loss of the season.
“Hairston allowed four receptions for 44 yards on seven targets against New England, but all four catches resulted in first downs, including two touchdown receptions by Romeo Doubs,” Miller wrote. “Hairston also allowed a fourth-down conversion, committed a defensive holding penalty in the end zone that erased a third-down sack and took a poor angle on Hunter Henry’s game-clinching first down late in the fourth quarter.”
Bills May Need to Find Help in the Secondary
Some NFL insiders have suggested the Bills will bring in more help, aiming for a defensive back in the trade market.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Bills a top landing spot for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson, suggesting the Bills could land him with a fifth-round draft pick.
“The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be going nowhere this season after a 0-5 start and numerous injuries across the roster,” Knox wrote. “Jackson, meanwhile, plays an in-demand position and is set to be a free agent in 2027—trading him would save L.A. $6 million in 2026 cap space.”
Jackson started 15 games for the Chargers last season and held opposing quarterbacks to a 56.8 rating last season, Knox noted.
Bills Coach Made Abrupt Change on Struggling CB Maxwell Hairston