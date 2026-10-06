Bills QB Josh Allen Faces Calls for Punishment After Controversial Patriots Play

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been known to embellish contact in the hopes of getting a flag, but some believe that he went a bit too far on Sunday.

In Buffalo’s loss to the New England Patriots, Allen was seen falling to the ground after taking some light contact from a Patriots defender early in the fourth quarter. The fall did not entice referees into tossing a flag, but did ignite some very strong feelings among Allen’s critics.

Fans Want Josh Allen to Face Fine for Flopping

On the play, Allen had already released a pass and was backpedaling when Patriots linebacker Dre’Mont Jones ran past and made contact with Allen. While the contact was certainly well after Allen had thrown the pass and could have garnered a late hit, the Bills quarterback attracted criticism for what many felt was an over-the-top reaction to it.

“Josh Allen with an all-time flop attempt against the Patriots,” noted the Kalshi Football account on X. “Not the best look.”

“Praying for a speedy recovery for Josh Allen,” added the Barstool Sports account.

Others suggested that the NFL should take action against Allen to stop him and other players from embellishing contact.

“This should be a 15 yard penalty on Allen and a significant midweek fine,” one fan wrote. “We need to get this out of the NFL before it becomes pervasive like in soccer or basketball.”

Josh Allen Took Blame for Costly Mistake

For the second straight game, Allen took blame for some costly mistakes. While the Bills were able to overcome his three turnovers in a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, his late interception on Sunday sealed the loss to the Patriots.

Allen put the blame on himself, saying he had a chance to throw away the pass late in the fourth quarter instead of heaving it deep to Joshua Palmer, who faced triple coverage.

Bills head coach Joe Brady spread around the blame, saying everyone needed to be better.

“Everybody on the field has to be better in that situation,” Brady said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “There wasn’t a second during that drive I didn’t think we were going to go down, and much less kick a field goal, than to score a touchdown. We obviously didn’t get it done.”

Brady also blamed himself for failing to incorporate tight end Dalton Kincaid, who came into the game leading the Bills in receiving yards but had just one reception for 7 yards.

“The ball needs to find him a little more and, in order for him to do that, he has to run more routes,” Brady said. “I have to do a good job of getting that to him and when the opportunities are there, Josh trust it and put it on him and play within the system. Any time Dalton comes away with two targets, one of them being on the last drive of the game, obviously I didn’t do a good enough job.”