Bills QB Josh Allen Gets Personal News Before AFC East Rivalry Game

The awards honor the best in corporate films, online media, and documentaries. The Bills planned for their documentary to be filmed just after Allen was awarded the MVP trophy in early 2025.

“The Buffalo Bills are the first NFL team to win an award at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards,” the team announced. “Buffalo’s Video Production team won a Gold Award for their behind-the-scenes video of quarterback Josh Allen reacting to messages from patients and families at Oishei Children’s Hospital.”

“Right before the Bills production team filmed the video, Allen had just been honored with the 2024 NFL MVP award at NFL Honors Saenger Theater in New Orleans,” the team noted. “After the show, Allen goes backstage and is presented with a series of heartfelt videos from individuals at Oishei Children’s Hospital — the local hospital Allen partners with for the Patricia Allen Fund.”

Josh Allen is Longtime Supporter of Children’s Hospital

Allen has been a longtime supporter of the hospital, which has since been renamed Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo after a $50 million donation from former Buffalo Sabres owner B. Thomas Golisano.

The hospital system announced in June that a fund created in honor of Allen’s grandmother had raised a total of $17 million since it was founded five years ago.

“Established in memory of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s late grandmother Patricia Allen, the fund has become a powerful symbol of community generosity and the enduring connection between Bills Mafia and fans across the globe,” the system noted in a press release. “The milestone number is significant as Josh Allen wears number 17. Over the past five years, the fund has grown through thousands of contributions from supporters around the world, each helping to strengthen pediatric care and expand lifesaving resources at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo (GCH Buffalo).”

Stephen Turkovich, president, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, said the donations have helped the hospital embark on some meaningful expansions.

“Because of the Patricia Allen Fund, we’ve been able to bring lifesaving tools and technology that directly impacts patient’s lives,” Turkovich said. “Like a new ECMO machine to save lives of some of our most critical patients like Carson. A state of the art neurosurgical microscope, helping patients like Caleb take his first independent steps. … Every one of these advancements exists because people chose to give. This generosity fuels our Critical Care Team and ensures that Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo can be there for families in their most urgent moments.”